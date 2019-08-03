HARRISONBURG — There was a time when the Shenandoah Valley was filled with Division I baseball prospects.
It was a period that doesn’t seem like long ago for most fans around the area, but most current players were barely into elementary school when local baseball was at its peak.
Like any sport, the talent level has gone through cycles in the area. But now, it may be back with some of the best in the state, just as it was over a decade ago.
“I think it’s getting there,” Broadway junior shortstop Bryce Suters said. “Hopefully my junior year and senior year, we will fill this area with talent. … There are a lot of guys like that who really have a lot of potential and don’t get talked about as much. I think if you give those guys a couple more years, they’re going to make a name for themselves as well.”
Suters, Page County’s T.R. Williams and Fort Defiance’s Tristan Shoemaker are all already committed to Division I programs and ranked in the top 20 of their respective 2021 class.
While Suters will stay home and play for James Madison, Williams has committed to Virginia Tech and Shoemaker has committed to ACC powerhouse Virginia.
Williams’ little brother, Lance, is a freshman for the Panthers and despite never throwing a pitch on the varsity level, he’s already committed to the Hokies as well.
“I think a lot of it comes from who is your first offer,” Suters said. “That’s the one that always sticks out. For me, it was JMU. For Tristan and T.R., they both stuck with their first schools. I think it just shows how much you mean to them and once you find that fit, you just stick with it.”
Turner Ashby coach Andrew Armstrong is one of the bigger names from the area after pitching at Ohio State, but so were former teammates Daniel Bowman, Josh Tutwiler and Josh Wright.
Chris Huffman, Daniel Wright, Blake Sipe and Derek Shifflett are among the most successful baseball players in recent Fort Defiance memory while Tucker McCoy and Austin Nicely were standouts for Broadway and Brett Goodloe, Patrick Ward and Nate Kline all thrived at Harrisonburg.
“The talent level is higher than a lot of other areas,” Shoemaker said. “Any team we play, it’s never really a blowout. Each game is very competitive. Every team has some sort of talent on the roster.”
While the talent level has still been high in recent years — Nicely and Turner Ashby alum Brenan Hanifee were both drafted in the Major League Baseball Draft straight out of high school — there hasn’t been a batch of talent like the current junior class in a while.
“The talent level is improving a lot as every year goes by,” T.R. Williams said. “The 2022 and 2023 classes are getting a lot of exposure. As we are getting older, the talent below us is getting better, too.”
Fort Defiance’s Ryan Cook, Harrisonburg’s Evan Bert, Spotswood’s Witt Scafidi and Buffalo Gap’s Noah Canterbury are also among names that could be Division I prospects.
Suters said the reason for the increase in promising players in the area is the variety of opportunities players have now through travel ball, personal trainers and other off-season programs.
“It’s big,” Suters said. “I mean what Mike Martin and Bay Liskey do is so beneficial for athletes from the high school level and even into college. They really help you develop and improve your game. It makes you just a better player and gets you ready for the next level.
“Playing travel ball, we’re going up against kids that are Florida commits, Florida State commits. All of that stuff is huge. When you’re talking about guys like me, Tristan, T.R. — I’m friends with all three of those guys — we all have the same goal. We want to start in college and that’s what it’s going to take in order to get there.”
Williams agreed with Suters, noting that teammates who hadn’t previously been interested in travel ball before because of other sports are now intrigued by it.
“It helps a lot of people,” Williams said. “They’re able to get exposed to college coaches, everything like that. Once you get back and talking to some of your [high school] teammates, they see that extra work you’re putting in and then they start doing the same. It just makes everybody better.”
Shoemaker, who said he gets way more exposure through travel ball tournaments, said ultimately it is helping him improve his high school game as well and prepare for college.
“Being able to hit all kinds of pitches from the right-field line to the left-field line, having power and being smooth in the infield,” Shoemaker said. “I just want to clean up some of my rough edges.”
And while area baseball hasn’t been quite at its peak in recent years, Suters said he’s sure it is starting to turn around and that’s what has driven him throughout the summer.
Much like the former standouts that came before him, Suters wants to leave his mark as a Shenandoah Valley baseball icon when his time is all said and done.
“I really just want to be a much better overall player,” Suters said. “I want to be able to hit the ball anywhere in the park, increase my speed on the bases. I just want to keep improving and become the best player I can possibly be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.