PENN LAIRD — As with any rivalry, bragging rights are on the line.
Sure, the 41st matchup between Spotswood and Turner Ashby will pit the Valley District’s top two teams against each other, but there is more to the contest.
When the Trailblazers and Knights face off tonight at 7 p.m. in Penn Laird, it will also feature a high-profile matchup between the area’s top two running backs this year.
Spotswood running back Ethan Barnhart leads the Valley with 130 carries for 1,360 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns while TA’s Grant Swinehart is right behind him with 124 carries for 1,093 yards and 14 scores. Both players are seniors.
“Their skill guys are definitely elite,” SHS coach Dale Shifflett said. “Swinehart is one of the fastest kids in the area. That part of it, for us, is tough. He presents some challenges with his speed in the backfield. On our schedule this year, as far as regular season games, we haven’t seen guys that have his speed out of the backfield. We’ve seen some receivers that are fast, but haven’t really seen a running back with his speed.”
Stopping Barnhart and Swinehart is surely on the minds of both coaching staffs, but both teams have been anything but one dimensional in what they do on offense.
Trailblazers junior quarterback Ryan High is arguably the area’s best quarterback, completing 55-of-88 passes for 1,056 yards and a district-best 12 touchdowns.
But Knights first-year signal-caller C.J. Haskins has been a pleasant surprise himself, accounting for 1,071 total yards of offense and 11 total touchdowns this season.
“Our locker room right now is filled with excitement,” Haskins said. “Everyone is jacked up for this game and we’re all ready for a battle. We’ve had a good week of practice and we’re just ready to play in what is, so far, the biggest game of the season for us.”
Both teams are coming off lopsided wins a week ago and while Turner Ashby was impressive in its rivalry win over Broadway, the Trailblazers opened the eyes of many.
Spotswood made the hour-plus trip to Lexington to take on a Rockbridge County team that many believed was a district contender and ran away with a 55-10 road victory.
“That’s been the main focus this week,” Shifflett said. “We have to stay hungry and stay driven. It’s hard keeping high school kids focused all the time and I understand that. I’ve talked to our kids about that. What our kids have to understand is that every week, we are going to take the opposing team’s best shot. We’re in that top spot and everybody is gunning for us. We’ve got a target on our back. We have to be ready to play. Our kids answered that call last week and we’re approaching it the same way this week.”
While many knew the Trailblazers were going to be one of the area’s top teams coming into the season after winning the Valley District title a year ago, the success of the Knights this season has been a surprise and one of the biggest local storylines.
After back-to-back two-win seasons in its first two years under coach Chris Fraser, Turner Ashby has already surpassed that two-year total with five victories this season.
“Spotswood has been there and these guys, quite frankly, have learned how to win,” Fraser said. “They expect to win. Our guys are still learning, so it’s a process. Our guys have been loose all week. We tried to keep things as normal as possible. It’s a privilege to play in games like this. It’s a credit to the kids to be able to play in these big games.”
One of the biggest keys for the Knights will be slowing down a Spotswood offense that is averaging 46.3 points and 510 total yards per game during its perfect start this year.
TA defensive tackle Jessie Knight, who leads the city/county with seven sacks, said the Knights will need to maintain their composure and stay disciplined in order to do so.
“We just need to come out and play the football that we know we’re capable of,” he said. “We have a lot of confidence. This year has already been a ride and we’ve definitely returned confidence to our program. We just need to stay focused and play as a family.”
Sticking to who they are is what the Knights have stayed focused on, Fraser said.
The third-year coach said he understands how talented the Trailblazers are, but doesn’t want his team to stray from the identity of the team that sits at 5-1 this season.
“Our message to ourselves this week was more about focusing on what we do and what we’ve been doing,” Fraser said. “That’s flying around and getting to the football as fast as we can. We aren’t doing anything special because that takes things away from our original success. We just have to react and make a play. Our mentality all week has been that they have really good players and we have really good players. We’re going to do what we do and if we’re the better team tomorrow night, things will go our way. If they’re the better team, things will go their way. We’re just going to do what got us here.”
The rivalry between Turner Ashby and Spotswood goes back a long way.
But recently, Haskins admitted it’s “been a little one sided, to be honest.”
“The biggest key for us this week is to just play with the confidence that we’ve had all year long,” Haskins said. “For a lot of teams, they’re already defeated before they walk into Penn Laird because of the prowess of Spotswood. In order for us to succeed on Friday night, we need to come into this game believing we have what it takes to win.”
That type of confidence Haskins is looking for out of his teammates is the same type that the Trailblazers have shown all season long during their dominating start.
With 20 seniors on the roster, Spotswood is the area’s most experienced team.
“There’s a lot of excitement,” High said. “Guys are feeling confident and ready to go. Our team is playing with a lot of confidence, but not too much to the point where we are getting complacent or anything. I just feel like we are in a really good spot right now.”
Spotswood has now won 15 straight regular-season games dating back to last year.
But the first-round upset loss to Liberty-Bedford is something that has stayed in the players’ minds and helped them maintain a sharp week-to-week focus this year.
“We do have a lot of seniors, a lot of guys who have played together for a long time and our kids genuinely like each other,” Shifflett said. “They like being around each other, always around each other in school. I think that’s a big part of it — togetherness.”
High said the Trailblazers need to jump on the Knights early, and “remove any doubt from anyone’s mind that we’re the best team in this district” in order to get a win.
Spotswood senior lineman Dallas Khalil said the Trailblazers’ biggest opponent is itself.
“This is a big matchup and important game for us,” Barnhart added. “We’re all prepared and ready to face what’s ahead. I believe we’re confident in our abilities, yet we remain humble. We stay focused every single week and maintain that winners mentality.”
Swinehart said, despite being the underdog, the Knights enter tonight confident, too.
That’s something that has slowly developed as the wins have come this year, he said.
“Everyone is calm, confident and focused,” Swinehart said. “We’re trying not to get caught up in the hype around us or this game. We’re much more confident than we’ve been in past years. We just need to continue to focus on one play, one day at a time.”
There will be a lot of attention on the individual skill players for both teams tonight.
And as with any rivalry, bragging rights for the district title, the area’s best running back and several other high-profile matchups will be determined by the game’s end.
“We need to play a complete game in all three phases and put a full game together from start to finish,” Swinehart said. “Every game in the Valley feels like a rivalry, but this year is definitely more because of how far we’ve come the past two years. It’s really exciting being at this point in the season and I’m really proud of the work we’ve one to get here. But, we still have a lot to prove.”
