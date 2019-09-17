When we picture the grit and spirit of working class America, one of the visuals that likely comes to mind — especially for those of us in the Valley — is a farmer. Up before dawn and working tirelessly to the dark, farming is one of the backbone professions of this country. Many aspects of our economy, food supply and industry rest on the shoulders of these hardworking men and women.
It’s not an easy job, and it comes with many stressors that can seem detrimental, according to Dr. Amy Johnson, a nurse practitioner with Centra Medical Group who served as a guest speaker at Thursday’s annual Rockingham County Farm Bureau membership meeting.
“It is no surprise that farming is very stressful,” Johnson said, according to a Daily News-Record article in Saturday’s edition. “Stressors can include the weather, government regulations, injuries, finances, crop cycle and transiting.”
A poll this year from the American Farm Bureau Federation shows that majority of farmers and farmworkers think financial issues (91%), farm or business problems (88%) and fear of losing the farm (87%) impact the mental health of farmers and that 46% of farmers and farmworkers said it’s difficult to access a therapist or counselor in their community.
That grit and tough spirit we associated with our farmers doesn’t mean they don’t experience struggles with mental health — especially being in such a stressful and dynamic profession. The 2018 farm bill included $10 million for each of the next five years for behavioral health supports for distressed farmers. This is a good start, but we have to make sure that our farmers feel supported and have access as these provisions come to be.
As a community, strengthening rural health care services and using tools like telehealth can help reach some of those farmers who feel help isn’t accessible. And on a personal level, those of us in and out of the farming community can support those around us with care, compassion and consideration. Just letting someone know you’re there and willing to listen can make a difference. It takes people with a special strength to be successful in what these agricultural professionals do, and if we can make strides to support their mental well-being then we should. No one, no matter how strong, should have to go it alone.
“The farming community is a resilient community,” Johnson said in Saturday’s article. “We farm because it is in our blood, in our bones and it is what we love.”
