WAYNESBORO — Sophomore Gabby Atwell finished with 11 kills and 11 assists as Spotswood rolled past Waynesboro 27-25, 25-22, 25-14 in Valley District volleyball action at WHS on Thursday.
Also chipping in for the Trailblazers (5-6, 2-1 Valley) was Ellie Roach with 11 kills and Bethany Martz with 18 assists. Bria Berriochoa was strong for Spotswood defensively with 34 digs.
For the Little Giants (3-8, 1-2 Valley), Paige Smith had 16 digs, Jada Keene had 11 kills and Cierra Bruce finished with a match-high 22 assists.
In other local sports Thursday:
Prep Volleyball
Rockbridge County 3, Turner Ashby 0: In a battle of the top two teams in the Valley District, Rockbridge County came away with a 25-20, 25-9, 25-14 sweep of Turner Ashby in Bridgewater.
Graceon Armstrong led the Wildcats (12-1, 3-0 Valley) with 11 kills, four blocks and six digs while Krissy Whitesell had 14 assists, six aces and four digs and Jaydyn Clemmer finished with eight kills, four aces and 11 digs. Grace Cauley added four kills and four aces for RCHS.
For the Knights (5-13, 2-1 Valley), Emma Eckard had four aces and three kills, Leah Kiracofe added a trio of kills and Chloe Cave was strong defensively with 10 digs.
East Rockingham 3, Stonewall Jackson 0: In Elkton, Delanie Wigley dished out 24 assists as East Rockingham made quick work of Stonewall Jackson with a 25-11, 25-15, 25-21 sweep in Bull Run District action.
Sage Fox led the Eagles (12-2, 5-0 Bull Run) with 11 kills while Emma Wigley had 18 digs.
Eastern Mennonite 3, Virginia Episcopal 0: Adrienne Cline slapped down 20 kills and served up three aces as Eastern Mennonite remained unbeaten with a 29-27, 25-12, 25-16 sweep of Virginia Episcopal in Blue Ridge Conference action in Lynchburg.
Sydney Litwiller added 10 kills, four aces and four digs for the Flames (10-0, 5-0 Blue Ridge) while Karla Hostetter had 27 assists and Abby Stapleton finished with 10 digs and a pair of aces.
Fort Defiance 3, Stuarts Draft 0: In Don Landes Gymnasium, Madison Painter dished out 38 assists and had 15 digs as Fort Defiance won its Shenandoah District opener 25-4, 25-10, 25-12 over Stuarts Draft.
Kiersten Garber added 15 kills and four aces and Leilani Goggin had 13 kills and nine digs for the Indians (12-2, 1-0 Shenandoah). Maggie Trainum added eight digs for FDHS.
Wilson Memorial 3, Monticello 0: Paris Hutchinson put down eight kills, had 12 assists and scooped up seven digs as Wilson Memorial continued its early-season terror with a 27-25, 25-22, 25-14 non-district sweep of Monticello in Fishersville.
Also adding to the attack for the Green Hornets (9-0) was Cassidy Davis with four kills and seven digs, Olivia Bower with six kills and 11 assists and Ciarra Minor with seven blocks.
College Volleyball
James Madison 3, UNC Wilmington 0: In Harrisonburg, Danielle Nathan and M’Kaela White each booked 10 kills as James Madison opened Colonial Athletic Association play with a 25-15, 25-17, 25-24 win over UNC Wilmington.
Savannah Marshall led the Dukes (6-4, 1-0 CAA) defense with 16 digs. Sarah Martin dished out 24 assists.
Women’s Soccer
James Madison 2, William and Mary 2: Ebony Wiseman scored twice as James Madison battled to a 2-2 draw with William and Mary in Colonial Athletic Association action at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg.
Hannah McShea had four saves for the Dukes (3-7-1, 0-0-1 CAA) in the draw.
— DN-R Sports Desk
