PENN LAIRD — Gabby Atwell admitted it was a tough adjustment at first.
When Spotswood coach Jim Roth approached Atwell last week and asked her to take on more of an all-around role in the Trailblazers and to set the ball, she called it challenging.
“It’s a big adjustment,” Atwell said. “I haven’t set since my eighth-grade season, so it took a lot of getting used to it, but I think it’s just more mental for me. I’ve got to be like, ‘I’ve got this.’ I don’t care what my role is. I’m going to do my job and get the job done.”
The move has paid off for Spotswood as it won its second straight on Tuesday with a 25-20, 25-19, 25-22 sweep of Valley District rival Turner Ashby in Penn Laird.
For the Trailblazers, it’s one of the many adjustments Roth said he has had to make early this season as his team has tried to build a new identity with a lot of fresh faces.
But after Tuesday’s win over the Knights, Spotswood suddenly sits at 3-1 in the district.
“I’ve seen a lot of growth from these girls,” Roth said. “Some of the younger players are getting used to the speed of varsity ball. I think that took some getting used to. We had some different injuries and things. We’ve had to move some things around and they’ve adjusted really well so far.”
The Trailblazers have certainly had their inconsistencies at times this season — they’ve never won more than three in a row, but also haven’t dropped three straight — and those showed at times against TA, but it was one of the overall better efforts for Spotswood.
The first two sets were back-and-forth affairs with neither team leading by more than three points until late in the second set, but it was the SHS serving that had an impact.
Atwell and outside hitter Abigail Garrett both delivered five aces as the Trailblazers continuously gave the Turner Ashby defense problems with perfectly-placed serves.
“[Assistant] coach [Owen] Longacre brought that into practice last week,” Roth said. “We started working on some very specific types of serves and did some different things. The girls really embraced it and the last couple of matches, they’ve really worked hard to do what we asked them to do. I’ve been really pleased with the serving.”
Atwell said good serving can be a difference maker at the varsity level and it showed.
“Hitting the different spots and getting them in is key,” Atwell sad. “I’m trying to grow stronger in that because it’s a big thing in volleyball. If they’re not in, you’re giving away points.”
It wasn’t just her serving that played a big role for the Trailblazers, however, as Atwell had a strong all-around stat line with six kills and eight assists to add to her five aces.
Cate Secrist also chipped in defensively with 17 digs for Spotswood (6-6, 3-1 Valley) while Ellie Roach finished with a match-high 11 kills and Bethany Martz had 12 assists.
For Turner Ashby (5-14, 2-2 Valley), Delanie Propst had 19 digs, Emma Eckard had 10 assists and Leah Kiracofe finished with four kills and a pair of blocks in the loss.
“She just took over some setting for us about three or four matches ago,” Roth said of Atwell. “I asked her to do another job and she’s just embraced it. She’s playing all around and she’s playing really well for us right now.”
It was another close district battle in a league filled with parity this season.
With so much youth across the district, Roth said every night is a dogfight.
“The district is always a tough district,” Roth said. “You never know what’s going to happen on any given night, so you just come out and give it your best.”
With the win, the Trailblazers now hold sole possession of second place in the Valley District behind first-place Rockbridge County, which has been dominant thus far.
Much like she’s improved in her new role, Atwell said she sees the same type of growth out of her teammates and thinks Spotswood may be headed in the right direction.
“It was a struggle at first, but I think we’re starting to come together as a team and as a family,” Atwell said. “We’re pulling it together and it’s really been great so far.”
