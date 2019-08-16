MOUNT SIDNEY — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a home-invasion robbery that took place in Mount Sidney late Wednesday night.
In a press release, Sheriff Donald Smith said deputies were dispatched to Mount Sidney School Lane at about 10 p.m. for a fight in progress.
On scene, deputies found a man bloodied from an attack.
Deputies say a man, woman and infant were inside their apartment when two armed men entered. The masked men then forced the woman into the bathroom and took her cellphone.
The man in the home, deputies say, confronted the suspects and a fight broke out.
Hearing the chaos, a neighbor came to help and one of the suspects hit the man in the face.
The two men then fled in a black car. Deputies said one of the suspects is described as “light-skinned."
Deputies say no one was seriously injured.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Investigator Ron Reid at 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
— Pete DeLea