PENN LAIRD — Ellie Roach slapped down 18 kills, but Spotswood came up short in a 25-16, 22-25, 27-29, 25-6, 15-6 non-district loss to Albemarle in volleyball action in Penn Laird on Monday.
Gabby Atwell added 10 kills and 15 assists for the Trailblazers (9-10), who will close their regular season tonight at Broadway, while Cate Secrist had 32 digs.
In other local sports Monday:
White Tabbed CAA Offensive Player of the Week
RICHMOND — James Madison senior M’Kaela White was named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Offensive Player of the Week on Monday afternoon.
White paced the Dukes to a 2-0 weekend in CAA action, finishing with 23 kills in a pair of wins over Northeastern and Hofstra at home.
This is the first CAA weekly award for the senior this season and the fourth of her career.
ODAC Honors BC’s White As Player of the Week
FOREST — Bridgewater College men’s soccer senior Thomas White has been named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Player of the Week, the league announced.
White scored three goals and added an assist as the Eagles split a pair of ODAC matches against Randolph-Macon and nationally-ranked Roanoke.
The BC forward leads the Eagles in scoring this season with five goals and five assists.
Haufe Earns Player of the Week Honor
FOREST — The Old Dominion Athletic Conference announced that Bridgewater College senior Catherine Haufe is the conference’s women’s soccer Player of the Week.
Haufe scored three goals to lead the Eagles to a pair of wins over Shenandoah and Randolph.
For the season, Haufe leads BC with 14 points on six goals and a pair of assists.
