Playing at James Madison’s Bridgeforth Stadium is exciting for most players.
But for Spotswood, which hadn’t played in two weeks and only played two games the entire month of October, returning to any football field was satisfying enough.
“It was good to play,” Trailblazers running back Ethan Barnhart said. “We definitely needed to play and just get back on the field for a game. We got some kinks out. We had to do a little bit of work, but we got there. We got the result that we wanted.”
Spotswood certainly worked out any kinks Barnhart was referring to as the unbeaten Trailblazers scored six first-quarter touchdowns and dominated defensively en route to a 62-13 rout of Valley District foe and county rival Broadway in the opener of the Shenandoah Valley Football Classic at James Madison’s Bridgeforth Stadium Saturday.
“Our word was focus this week,” Spotswood fourth-year coach Dale Shifflett said. “It’s been hard. It’s hard to keep kids focused when they’ve been off this long. Our kids came out and they’ve been ready to hit. We came out sharp and played well in the first quarter and kind of blew it open from there.”
The Trailblazers scored on all six of its possessions in the first quarter with Ben Conahan scoring the first touchdown, Barnhart adding two more rushing scores, quarterback Ryan High tossing a pair of touchdowns to A.J. Dooms and Rob Smith and cornerback Quentin Hayes returning an interception 32 yards for another score.
When the Gobblers went on a 24-play, 75-yard drive that ate up over 10 minutes of the clock in the second quarter, but came away with zero points, Spotswood immediately turned it into points with Barnhart racing 91 yards untouched to make it 48-0.
Barnhart finished with 13 carries for 257 yards and five rushing touchdowns.
“The offensive line was just doing their job as normal,” Barnhart said about the key to his success. “They’re always helping me out. We didn’t want to come out stagnant, didn’t want to come out slow. We wanted to come out fast, strong and hard.”
Broadway got on the board just before half when Landen Stuhlmiller hit David Thew for a 3-yard touchdown run and Stuhlmiller also hit Nate Tinnell for a 60-yard touchdown late in the game, but the Gobblers offense struggled most of the day to run the ball.
“It was pretty overwhelming,” Broadway first-year coach Danny Grogg said. “We have ve got to do some things better to help our cause. We have to make sure we can protect the football a little better. That’s a good football team. Everyone knows that. They’re going to make some noise in the playoff, do some good things. We just have to continue to get better. We’re going to try and go 1-0 next week. I’m praying everything works out for Waynesboro and they get to play next week. We just have to get better.”
While the winless Gobblers (0-9, 0-4 Valley) certainly helped Spotswood out at times, the Trailblazers still impressed with their ability to get to the ball so quickly.
Broadway finished with just 20 rushing yards and Stuhlmiller was 15-of-35 passing for 189 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Tinnell had six catches for 89 yards.
“The defense is playing well,” Barnhart said. “Everyone is doing their job, their responsibility and playing well. You can just look at the scoreboard and tell.”
High was 10-for-15 passing for 135 yards and two touchdowns and had 40 rushing yards for Spotswood (9-0, 4-0 Valley) while Smith had five catches for 84 yards.
Hayes not only had an interception return for a touchdown, but also added a pair of catches for 19 yards. With senior Colton Good now out for the season with a broken leg, Hayes said he has taken it upon himself to step up more on both sides of the ball.
“I had to take his spot in a lot of formations,” Hayes said. “It’s a big change for me.”
Shifflett said the biggest thing he took away from the game was his team’s focus.
Despite it being a lopsided score for most of the contest, Shifflett said he was impressed with how his team responded to playing a live game for the first time in two weeks.
Just being back on the field, he said, was exciting enough for the unbeaten Trailblazers.
“It’s good,” Shifflett said. “We’re running the ball really well right now and our passing game is doing well, too. When both of those things are clicking, we’re a handful for teams. We just have to make sure we keep getting better as we go on here.”
