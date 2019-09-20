PENN LAIRD — Ellie Roach slapped down 14 kills as Spotswood snapped a three-match losing streak and opened up Valley District play with a 25-21, 25-17, 19-25, 25-23 win over Harrisonburg in volleyball action in Penn Laird on Thursday.
Bria Berriochoa led the Trailblazers (4-4, 1-0 Valley) with 34 digs while Gabby Atwell added 13 assists and seven kills.
For the Blue Streaks (4-5, 0-1 Valley), Abby McCollum had 30 digs and a trio of aces while JuJu Butler had 10 digs and five kills.
In other local sports Thursday:
Prep Volleyball
Turner Ashby 3, Broadway 0: In Bridgewater, Turner Ashby snapped a six-match losing streak with a 25-19, 25-17, 25-17 sweep of Broadway to open up Valley District action.
Leading the way for the Knights (4-12, 1-0 Valley) were Alyssa Swartley and Landon Spotts with five kills a piece while Avery Miller also had a strong serving game.
Eastern Mennonite 3, Chatham Hall 0: Adrienne Cline’s 18 kills and three aces helped Eastern Mennonite stay unbeaten with a 25-14, 25-6, 25-10 sweep of Chatham Hall in Blue Ridge Conference action in Chatham.
Karla Hostetter finished with 24 assists and six aces for the Flames (8-0, 3-0 Blue Ridge) while Carline Young chipped in with five kills, seven digs and five aces.
Rockbridge County 3, Waynesboro 0: In Lexington, Graceon Armstrong had 21 kills and 10 digs and Jaydyn Clemmer added 15 kills and 14 digs as Rockbridge County made quick work of Waynesboro with a 25-21, 25-10, 25-16 sweep in the Valley District opener for both teams.
McKenzie Hines added 13 digs for the Wildcats (10-1, 3-0 Valley) while Krissy Whitesell had 32 assists and 11 digs and Jaden McCoy finished with five aces.
As for the Little Giants (1-7, 0-1 Valley), Jada Kenne had nine kills and nine digs, Paige Smith added nine more digs and Cierra Bruce finished with 14 assists.
Riverheads 3, Bath County 0: Dayton Moore dished out 31 assists and had four digs and a pair of aces as Riverheads stayed unbeaten with a 25-10, 25-8, 25-12 non-district sweep of Bath County.
Abbey Eavers added 12 kills, four digs and two aces for the Gladiators (7-0) and Gracie Fulton finished with seven digs, four aces and three kills.
TA To Honor 2019 Hall of Fame Inductees
BRIDGEWATER — Six former standout athletes will be inducted into the Turner Ashby High School Athletic Hall of Fame and honored at halftime of today’s TA-Staunton football game in Bridgewater.
Shauna Cook Michael (1990), a former softball standout that led the Knights to two Valley District championships as a two-time all-region selection, joins three-sport standout Kim Stevens Beydler (1979) and cross country and track and field standout Macy Zwanzig Brakke (2002) as the female athletes being inducted.
Also in this year’s class is Bob Rees (1974), who is arguably one of the best distance runners in Knights history, two-sport standout Donnie Bowman (1975) and Greg Bowman (1974) — a three-sport standout that was a four-year letter winner in football, indoor and outdoor track and field.
