CHARLOTTESVILLE — Cate Secrist scooped up 22 digs, but it wasn’t enough as Spotswood suffered a 25-23, 25-10, 25-18 non-district sweep at the hands of Albemarle in prep volleyball action in Charlottesville on Monday.
Ellie Roach added 11 kills for the Trailblazers (7-9) while Gabby Atwell finished with six kills and eight digs.
In other local sports Monday:
RICHMOND — James Madison volleyball captured its first Colonial Athletic Association weekly honor of the year as freshman Sophia Davis was named the CAA Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced.
In two wins over Elon and William & Mary over the weekend, Davis led the Dukes with 12 blocks, including a match-high seven in a sweep over the Phoenix.
Davis ranks second in the league with 1.25 blocks per set and leads JMU with 66 total blocks this season.
