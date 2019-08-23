HARRISONBURG — Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance and James Madison University will host the annual Block Party In The 'Burg event on Saturday, giving JMU students a chance to get acquainted with the downtown area, according to a press release.
The event will impact parking, traffic and pedestrian congestion. Official street closures for Block Party activities include:
From 1-7:30 p.m.:
— The south, west, and north sections of Court Square will be closed for event setup and activities.
— Parking around Court Square will be prohibited. All parking decks and the municipal lot by Turner Pavilion will remain open.
From 3-7:30/8 p.m.:
— Both lanes of Main Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Way to Rock Street will be closed.
— Court Square will be closed.
— All parking decks and municipal lot by Turner Pavilion will remain open.
Main Street will reopen between 7:30-8 p.m. depending on crowd levels at the discretion of the Harrisonburg Police Department and Public Works, according to the release.
Parking Information:
— The Municipal Parking Lot by the Turner Pavilion will be open. It will be easily accessible from South Liberty Street. No event-related activities will be held at the pavilion.
— The Water Street and Elizabeth Street parking decks will be open and accessible from South Liberty Street and Mason Street, respectively. Upper and lower levels of both parking decks will be open to the public.
— Free parking is located throughout downtown and labeled with blue and gold signs. Please check road closures that will prohibit street parking at those locations.
More info: https://www.downtownharrisonburg.org/block-party.
