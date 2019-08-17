HARRISONBURG — Bluegrass music is a Shenandoah Valley tradition and is full of string instruments such as the fiddle, banjo, upright bass, guitars and features vocal styles passed down for decades — and the tunes are a staple of county fairs.
Local bands West Wind and Blue Ridge Thunder brought the sound of the Valley to concert-goers at this year’s Rockingham County Fairgrounds as part of the bluegrass presentation by WSIG-FM 96.9 on Friday.
Rockingham County Fair bluegrass veterans West Wind have played multiple fairs in a row at this point, said band leader Ronnie Shifflett.
Shifflett, of Harrisonburg has been playing guitar for decades, but began his musical journey with the piano.
“I found out real quick a piano is too heavy to carry around,” the 62-year-old joked. “A guitar’s a lot lighter.”
West Wind is made up of Shifflett, on guitar and vocals; Susan Estef, of Bridgewater, also on guitar and vocals; Jesse Gant, Matthias, West Virginia, who plays the upright bass; Peter Seely, of Stanley, who plays the mandolin and sings; and brothers J.R. Keplinger of Moorefield, West Virginia, who plays the banjo and sings; and Eddie Keplinger, of Baker, West Virginia, who plays the fiddle.
“We’re all spread out,” Shifflett said.
The 16-year-old band is popular in the area, regularly playing Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton, Bryce Fest at Bryce Resort, bluegrass festivals and at local churches.
West Wind will share the limelight with Blue Ridge Thunder, another local bluegrass act that has been together for seven months.
However, the county fair is not the first time members of the band have performed, said Tim Lansberry, of Luray, who is the guitarist and a singer for Blue Ridge Thunder.
“We’ve each been in different groups over the months, but as a band we’ve only been around for seven,” he said.
Lansberry, 35, fell into playing bluegrass due to a mixture of family ties and interest in music, and has been playing the guitar for 25 years, he said.
“Any band wants to have their own sound, but there’s always people you look to admire and try to follow after their example,” Lansberry said. “For me, that was the Country Gentlemen and the Seldom Scene that have traditional sound but brought a lot of new material into bluegrass music.”
Blue Ridge Thunder’s members aside from Lansberry include Steve Good, of Grottoes, on upright bass and vocals; Eddie Shifflett, of Earlysville, on mandolin and vocals; the classically-trained Anthony VanPelt, of McGayesville, on fiddle; and the band’s newest and youngest member, Zach Cardin, of Shenandoah, who plays the banjo.
However, Eddie Shifflett was unable to make the county fair, so the band got Mark Comer, of Shenandoah, to fill in on mandolin, Lansberry said.
On top of the county fair on Friday, the band is slated to play the Page Valley Fair on Aug. 24, with Dailey and Vincent.
Over the band members’ time in music, they have made many connections and friends, Lansberry said.
“All of us in the band have the same goal,” he said. “ It’s not one person’s band — it’s our band we want to do well together.”
And making the crowd happy is part of the music, Lansberry said.
“If we can do something to make ‘em happy and smile, we’ve done our job,” he said.
And that interaction with the audience is a major reason Ronnie Shifflett loves bluegrass.
“It’s not like they have security around them,” Ronnie Shifflett said. “You can walk up and get their autograph — they’re just down to earth.”
And Ronnie Shifflett takes that same approach to the crowds that come to their shows, he said.
Before shows, members of West Wind can be found in the audience, talking and greeting the audience, as they did on Friday before taking the stage.
