BRIDGEWATER — Third time was the charm for Clover Hill as the Bucks fought their way to a decisive 8-2 victory over the Bridgewater Reds in Game 6 of the Rockingham County Baseball League championship series Monday night at Ray Heatwole Field.
The two most prolific RCBL teams of the past three decades met once again for the title and it provided some redemption for the Bucks. Since 1989, the Reds and Bucks had each won 10 RCBL titles. For Bridgewater, that total included a pair of championship series victories against Clover Hill the past two seasons.
Clover Hill and Bridgewater now each have 18 titles in the history of the league that began in 1924, more than any other teams.
Of course, a major difference this season was the presence of Tyler Bocock in a Clover Hill uniform. Bocock is no stranger to the home dugout in Bridgewater, having starred at Turner Ashby High School and winning the RCBL MVP award last summer with the Reds.
“I was just trying to keep my emotions in check,” Bocock said. “We’ve got good fielders behind us so I just had to throw it over the plate. This feels like home, so hitting and everything is the same. Once you are between the lines it’s all the same. It just feels like home.”
But Bocock returned this season to Clover Hill, where he began his RCBL career as a high schooler a decade ago, and was on the mound for the Bucks Monday where he pitched a complete game, allowing just two earned runs on four hits while striking out 12.
“Success comes with enjoying what you do,” Bocock said. “I just try to go out and enjoy what I do and we had a lot of fun along the way with all these guys.”
The Reds got a little something going against Bocock the second time through the lineup when leadoff man Jacob Grabeel blasted a two-run homer with one out in the bottom of the third to put Bridgewater ahead 2-0.
But the Bucks got them back in the top of the fourth. A single by Cody Swisher was followed by a Grant Painter home run to left. Clover Hill then took the lead an inning later with an RBI single by Blake Sipe. Painter, who finished with four RBI, drove in another to put the Bucks up 4-2.
“This year was amazing with all these guys like Tyler Bocock,” Painter, a Riverheads High School senior who will play at James Madison, said. “All of them were great teammates and just to win it in my first year playing, it’s great.”
Bocock got it done at the plate as well. The veteran slugger doubled for the Bucks in the second and picked up a pair of walks in his next two plate appearances, the second with the bases loaded as Clover Hill extended the lead to three runs in the sixth. Bocock also caught the Reds off guard with a bunt single in the ninth as the Bucks added insurance runs.
But in the end Clover Hill didn’t even need it, as the Bucks wound up cruising to the title after dominating the RCBL regular season from the start.
