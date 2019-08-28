BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater College kicked off the 2019-20 academic year — its 140th year of educating students — by ushering in a new brand identity for the college, according to a press release.
This strategic communications framework and new visual identity aim to enhance how the college presents itself to the community and articulate what makes a Bridgewater education distinctive.
“While the college continues to hold dear the same values it has for 140 years, the institution has changed greatly and flourished in the past five years,” Bridgewater President David Bushman said. “Now is the time to present those positive changes to the world with a bold, new look and one strong voice.”
In the last year, Bridgewater College graduated its first master of science in athletic training students, as well as launched a new master’s program in digital media strategy and a new undergraduate major in professional writing.
Additional master’s programs in psychology and human resources management and an undergraduate major in data science and analytics will launch soon.
And the $13.2 million John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons project, a renovation and expansion of the Alexander Mack Memorial Library, will be complete before the spring semester.
A focus of the college’s Strategic Plan 2025, the branding project centers on strategic messaging that captures the essence of a Bridgewater education. The project began a year ago with conversations with each college constituency, including students, faculty, staff, coaches, alumni, trustees and parents, according to a press release.
Among the central messages is Bridgewater’s embracing of the student experience as an ever-growing network of connections. But connections don’t just happen among the student body as Bridgewater professors are always learning, according to Bushman.
“We’re about more than just connected learning, we’re about connected lives,” he said. “A Bridgewater journey is open-ended, and its pathways continue to unfold throughout one’s life.”
A connected “B” and “C” in the college’s new logo illustrate Bridgewater’s expertise in building connections and relationships that encourage talents, foster knowledge and give meaning so students will grow and flourish, according to the release.
The rollout of the college’s brand, led by Associate Vice President for Marketing and Communications Abbie Parkhurst and the College’s Office of Marketing and Communications, will take place over the course of the next year, beginning with changes to the graphic identity on digital platforms and throughout campus. The fall recruitment cycle will begin with newly branded admissions publications and materials.
A new website will launch later this year.
