BRIDGEWATER — As officer Spencer Morrison and Sgt. Lee Ann Zimmerman went door to door on East Bank Street in Bridgewater on Tuesday night, 10-year-old John Shank approached them.
He shook both their hands and thanked them for their service.
“It makes me proud,” said his 34-year-old father, Myron Shank. “Someone taught him good.”
The interaction was one of many during Bridgewater Police Department’s inaugural National Night Out event.
Sgt. Scott Williams said the department opted to participate this year to build stronger ties with the community.
“If they get to know officers, they will be more likely to report events to us,” he said. “It builds trust.”
While some officers were at the Sandy Bottom mini-golf course playing putt-putt with children, others visited residents on several streets, including Penny Layne, West View Street and Weeping Willow Lane.
Bridgewater was among several communities in the central Shenandoah Valley participating in National Night Out, which the U.S. Department of Justice began in 1984. The idea is that the annual event promotes police-community partnerships as a way of making neighborhoods safer.
Activities were also held in Broadway, Elkton, New Market and Timberville.
Harrisonburg kicked off its National Night Out on Tuesday with a twist. Officers first spent four hours during the day at an opening celebration at the Valley Mall.
Children had a chance to explore police vehicles, take golf cart rides, get their face painted and knock down Police Chief Eric English and Fire Chief Ian Bennett in a dunk tank.
Sgt. Charles Grubbs said the department added the event to supplement the night’s activities. At night, officers and city leaders traveled by caravan to several communities, including the Northeast neighborhood, Harris Gardens and the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.
“It’s really hard to do every community in the city in one night so wanted to give the opportunity for everyone to come out, talk and have some fun,” he said.
Harrisonburg resident Mary Fisher brought her visiting 11-year-old nephew, Onyx Fyock, to the event.
Onyx, from Latrobe, Pa., said he enjoyed himself because he wants to be a police officer when he grows up.
“I’d get to help people and save people from danger,” he said.
