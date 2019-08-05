BROADWAY — The Broadway Junior League baseball team saw its season come to a close Saturday with a 7-4 loss to Georgia state champion Elbert County in the Southeast Junior Baseball Regional Tournament at Broadway High School.
Dylan Shifflett and Bransen Hensley each struck out a pair of batters for Broadway and the team finished with a total of 11 hits in the loss.
— DN-R Sports Desk
