BROADWAY — Since she first met her players and began her inaugural season with the program, Broadway first-year volleyball Emily Thomas has preached the importance of mental toughness.
It’s something she didn’t see a lot of in her players when she arrived to coach the Gobblers, and it’s something she said is necessary if the team hopes to improve.
So even though Broadway was coming off a two-set loss earlier this week, had lost six of its last seven and had just two wins for the season, Thomas said she remained optimistic Thursday.
“I knew they could do it,” Thomas said. “I saw it happening there in that third set tonight. I told them that they had to see it happen and make it happen and, man, that’s what we did. Every time we had a timeout, it was, ‘See the pass. See the set. See the kill.’
The Gobblers rallied out of an eight-point deficit in the third set to complete a 25-23, 25-22, 25-23 sweep of Valley District foe Harrisonburg at BHS on Thursday.
It was the first district victory for Broadway and also the first time they’ve won at home this season.
“It just feels so good to finally play our best game,” Gobblers outside hitter Ellie Witmer said. “We’ve been working hard. This is just the best feeling ever to finally get a win.”
Despite showing improvement in its first season under Thomas, it’s been a rough start to the season for Broadway, with its only wins coming against non-district opponents Monticello and East Hardy.
After blowing a two-set lead against Waynesboro on Tuesday, it looked like the Gobblers may be destined for the bottom of the district standings for the second straight year.
Instead, however, Witmer said the Gobblers regrouped and came out focused Thursday to get their season back on track.
“We really had to pull it all together and talk to each other,” Witmer said. “We played really hard tonight and played our hearts out down the final stretch.”
Every set between Broadway and the Blue Streaks was back and forth and could have gone either way, but somehow the Gobblers managed to come out on top each time.
The most impressive, however, came with Broadway looking to complete the sweep.
“As soon as we started the third set, I said, ‘OK. Here we are. Get it all out,’” Thomas said. “They did. They got all of their errors out and we fought until the very, very end. That’s just what we are practicing — keeping and staying in it until the very end of the match.”
Trailing 19-11 in the third set, the Gobblers grabbed the momentum and ran with it.
Hannah Phares, Hannah Beck and Witmer all had big kills as part of a 10-2 run to even it up at 21, and then Kylie Morris and Witmer, two seniors, took over down the stretch.
Trailing 22-21 after Harrisonburg’s Amelia Mitchell got a kill, Witmer served up a pair of aces to give Broadway the lead.
That was followed by two kills from Morris and a block from MacCala Emswiler that ended the contest and left the Blue Streaks shocked at the finish.
“We were telling each other, ‘We got this,’” Morris said. We couldn’t worry about anything in the past. We just had to focus on the future and what we know we are capable of.I think it’ll really boost our confidence. Hopefully we’ll believe in ourselves from now on.”
Witmer led the Gobblers (3-11, 1-2 Valley) with four aces, with three coming in the final nine points of the match for Broadway, while Morris added 13 kills, Beck had 28 digs and senior setter Chloe Copenhaver did a solid job orchestrating the BHS offense with 28 assists.
“That’s something we’ve really been focusing hard on in practice with technique and everything,” Witmer said of her serving ability. “It just finally came through in a game.”
For the Streaks (4-8, 0-3 Valley), who have now lost five in a row and six of their last seven, Atilia Thomas had six kills and six blocks, JuJu Butler had six kills and seven digs, Sophie Sallah added 11 digs and four kills and Maya Waid led the way with 22 assists.
Morris, however, was the biggest standout for the Gobblers as she took over the do-it-all role and leadership position that was left by the graduation of former setter Lexi Diaz from a year ago.
“She’s very important to what we do as a team,” Thomas said. “She’s a well-rounded player. She can read the play, get there really quickly and she’s just awesome.”
Even though it was just one win, the players couldn’t help but smile afterward.
“I feel good about this season moving forward,” Witmer said. “I think we’ll all remember this feeling after this win and now be ready for our next game and the ones after.”
Thomas couldn’t deny the win felt sweet after how close Broadway’s been recently.
But in order to gain the mental fortitude necessary to maintain success on a consistent basis, Thomas said the Gobblers must only hang onto that feeling briefly after the victory.
“It’s definitely a confidence booster, but we have to maintain our composure and not let it go to our heads,” Thomas said. “It’s only one game.We have to go out every single time strong and believing that we can make it happen."
