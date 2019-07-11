BRIDGEWATER — A six-run ninth inning wasn’t enough as Bridgewater came up short in a 12-10 loss to Broadway in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Ray Heatwole Field on Wednesday.
The game ended when the Reds’ (11-9) Logan Phelps grounded into a double play with the bases loaded. Broadway (9-12) shortstop Bryce Strawderman fielded a ground ball, stepped on second for the force and then fired to first in time to retire Phelps.
At the plate, Strawderman also reached base five times with a triple, a single and three walks. He also scored three runs and drove in two runs.
In other local baseball on Wednesday:
RCBL
Elkton 9, Montezuma 4: Elkton’s five home runs propelled the Blue Sox to a 9-4 Rockingham County Baseball League win over Montezuma at Ruritan Field.
Jose Rocha hit a pair of homers while Lee Carneal, J.J. Loker and Josh Good each hit one for Elkton (6-12). Montezuma dropped to 7-13.
VBL
Woodstock 6, Harrisonburg 3: The Turks didn’t have an answer for Nick Holesa.
Holesa, of Virginia Tech, slugged two home runs and drove in four to help Woodstock to a 6-3 home win over Harrisonburg in Valley Baseball League action at Central High School. Tristen Bayless threw six innings of three-hit ball and struck out nine without giving up any earned runs to pick up the win for the River Bandits (15-12).
In the loss for Harrisonburg (12-14), Aaron Levy was 2-for-4 and scored a run.
— DN-R Sports Desk
