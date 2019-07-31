CLOVER HILL — For three innings Tuesday, an upset was brewing.
But then top-seeded Clover Hill flipped a switch and ran away with an 18-5 seven-inning win over eighth-seeded Grottoes in Game 1 of the best-of-three Rockingham County Baseball League quarterfinal series at Buck Bowman Park.
The Cardinals actually held a 1-0 lead into the fourth after a solo homer from Spotswood alum Jacob Dansey in the second, but the momentum shifted in a hurry as the Bucks’ bats woke up.
John Siciliano’s double evened things up, Ross French’s two-run single gave Clover Hill the lead and RBI hits from Drew Easter and Fort Defiance product Blake Sipe put the Bucks up 7-1 by the end of the frame.
From there, Clover Hill scored five runs over the next two innings before a six-run seventh inning that included a grand slam from Sipe ended the game by slaughter rule.
Sipe finished 3-for-5 with a double, a homer and seven RBIs for the Bucks in the win while Riverheads graduate Cody Swisher had three RBIs and French finished 2-for-6 with three RBIs.
Also chipping in for Clover Hill (25-4) was Easter with a pair of hits and two RBIs, Siciliano with a pair of hits and an RBI and Riverheads senior and James Madison commit Grant Painter with a pair of hits and a run scored.
For the Cardinals (9-20), Keegan Woolford and Dylan Nicely, a Spotswood alum, each had three hits while Dansey and Jacob Zoller had two hits apiece.
The Bucks will look to wrap up the series tonight when they travel to take on the Cardinals for Game 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Shifflett Field in Grottoes.
In other RCBL playoff action Tuesday:
Elkton 10, New Market 8: Lee Carneal’s two-run homer in the top of the 10th gave seventh-seeded Elkton a thrilling 10-8 win over second-seeded New Market in extra innings at Rebel Field.
The Blue Sox trailed most of the contest, but scored four runs in the seventh and three in the ninth, including a two-run single from Carneal, to send it to extra innings.
Carneal finished 2-for-6 with three runs scored and three RBIs to lead Elkton while Spotswood alum J.J. Loker, Connor Lilley, Matthew Plotner and Josh Good all had an RBI apiece.
Jacob Rich also stepped up on the mound for Elkton, pitching the final 8.2 innings and giving up two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out a game-high 15 batters.
For the Shockers, Nick Goode was 2-for-6 with a double and three RBIs while Peter Mulholland had a trio of hits and two RBIs and Pierce Bucher scored three runs.
The two teams are back in action tonight for Game 2 at Elkton at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.