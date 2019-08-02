KEEZLETOWN — On Memorial Day 2014, then 7-year-old Reese Burdette woke up in the middle of the night to find her grandparents’ home on the Waverly Farm in Clear Brook in flames.
The Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, girl escaped but sustained burns to roughly 35% of her body. She spent 662 days in Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, where she underwent at least a dozen skin graft surgeries.
Five years later, she continues to heal physically and emotionally.
Part of the emotional healing came this week at the Mid-Atlantic Burn Camp, held at Brethren Woods Camp and Retreat Center north of Keezletown, where she spent time with dozens of other burn survivors.
“It helps me feel better about myself,” said Reese, now 12.
Reese was one of 50 children ranging from 7-17 years old to attend the weeklong camp, now in its 31st year. Most campers are from Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
The camp provides entertainment and educational activities each day based on a theme, which is Under the Sea this year.
Maryland physical therapists Tonas Kalil and Linda French started the camp to help children with burn injuries form relationships with each other and to boost their self-esteem.
Aubree Morris, who lives just down the road from the camp, attended for about eight years but aged out last year.
Per camp rules, Morris needed to sit out this year before she can return as a counselor next year.
As the buses that brought the campers in on Sunday drove by her house, she knew she had to at least stop by Thursday as part of visiting day.
Morris became a camper at 10 years old, shortly after receiving burns to her arms and face as she helped her father start a controlled burn.
She said the camp helped her build confidence.
“It made me feel that even though I had this thing happened to me, I was still a kid, and there’s a group that loves me,” she said.
Each year, Harrisonburg and Rockingham County firefighters raise money to sponsor some of the children. Last month, they raised $4,500 during a fundraiser at O’Neill’s Grill in Harrisonburg. The funds covered four campers.
Lt. Erin Stehle, a fire prevention officer with the Harrisonburg Fire Department, has served as a camp counselor for the last six years.
Throughout the year, Stehle spends most of her time in schools talking to students about how not to get burned. She said the camp serves as a reminder of why her job is so important.
“It just reinforces why we have to keep going into the community to preach fire safety,” she said.
At camp this year, she worked with Howard County, Maryland, firefighter Harold Laque III teaching children how to cook safely.
“For some of the kids, they were burned in the kitchen,” Stehle said. “We want them to have a peaceful time in the kitchen. We teach them how to boil water, use the oven. It helps them gain the confidence they need.”
