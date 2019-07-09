GROTTOES — Waynesboro product Liam Kehoe pitched five innings, giving up one run on three hits while striking out three as Stuarts Draft used a trio of Grottoes errors to defeat the Cardinals 7-4 in Rockingham County Baseball League action on Tuesday at Shifflett Field.
Former R.E. standout Stephen Baker was 2-for-5 with a pair of runs scored for the Diamondbacks while Will Hass had two RBIs and Cody Bartley also added an RBI.
For Grottoes, Fort Defiance junior Tyler Pullen tossed 4.1 innings in relief, giving up no hits and five walks while striking out four.
Also chipping in for the Cardinals was another former Indian, David Wood, with a 2-for-5 effort that included a run scored and two RBIs.
Keegan Woolford, meanwhile, finished 3-for-4 while East Rockingham alum Jacob Merica was 3-for-5 for Grottoes (8-12), which has now lost three in a row.
Draft (11-8) remains locked with Bridgewater for second place in the RCBL standings.
In other local sports Tuesday:
Rockingham County Baseball League
Bridgewater 15, Broadway 9: Bridgewater pounded out 17 hits and held off a late Broadway rally to extend its winning streak to five games with a 15-9 victory over the Bruins at Broadway High School.
Fort Defiance alum Corbin Lucas had a big night for the Reds, going 2-for-5 with a game-high four RBIs while Brett Tharp was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and former Turner Ashby standout Grey Sherfey was 3-for-5 with two runs scored.
Will Clift, Trevon Smith, Austin Fitzwater and TA senior Nick Griffin all finished with a pair of hits and an RBI for Bridgewater (11-8).
Former Spotswood and Bridgewater College standout Tucker Garrison, meanwhile, picked up the win with six innings pitched, giving up two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out 10. He also went 1-for-3 with an RBI at the plate.
For the Bruins (8-12), Matt Meiser had three RBIs while Ethan Rothstein was 2-for-5 with a pair of RBIs and Tyler Ault had a pair of hits and an RBI.
Valley Baseball League
Charlottesville 5, Harrisonburg 2: Harrisonburg scored twice in the opening inning, but failed to get on the board after that in a 5-2 loss to Charlottesville at C-Ville Weekly Ballpark.
Josh Madole continued his hot summer for the Turks with a double, a run scored and an RBI while Caston Peter had a double and an RBI and James Madison product Nick Zona was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
On the mound, Will Brian took the loss with four innings tossed, giving up four earned runs on six hits while walking two and picking up a pair of strikeouts.
Jacob Edwards, Alex Hoppe and Cole McNamee combined for five innings of one-hit baseball in relief, giving up just one walk while striking out six for Harrisonburg.
The Turks (12-14) have now lost three straight and remain last in the South Division.
Timbrell Named TA Boys Soccer Coach
BRIDGEWATER — Simon Timbrell was named the new boys soccer coach at Turner Ashby on Tuesday, the school announced through a press release.
Timbrell, who spent the past two seasons as the head coach at Broadway, was the Valley District Coach of the Year in 2018 and will replace Yen Nguyen, who is leaving the Knights after two years and a 14-18-4 record.
"I'm excited about having this amazing opportunity to bring a love and passion for soccer to the TA boys soccer program,” Timbrell said. “I can't wait to get to work and help players achieve their personal goals and bring back the level of success TA experienced in the early 2000s. The players and families seem eager to begin and I am looking forward to what is ahead.”
The Gobblers went 15-20-2 in their two years under Timbrell and fell 2-1 to perennial state power Rustburg in the Region 3C quarterfinals this season.
It was their first appearance in the regional tournament in program history.
“We are excited to bring a coach of Simon’s caliber and experience in for this position,” TA athletic director Will Crockett said in the release. “He will have a positive impact on our kids and program with his enthusiasm for the sport and overall leadership qualities.”
Trio Of Dukes Earn VaSID Honors
HARRISONBURG — Three James Madison players were named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors All-State University Baseball teams on Tuesday.
Junior Nick Robertson, a seventh-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Dodgers, was a first-team selection while starters Kevin Kelly and Nick Stewart each earned second-team honors.
Robertson finished the season with a 1.01 ERA in his 23 appearances for the Dukes while Kelly, a 19th-round draft pick by the Cleveland Indians, led the team with 94 strikeouts while posting a 7-7 overall record.
As for Stewart, he posted a 4-5 record in 15 appearances, collecting a 2.74 ERA and posting three shutouts for the season.
Schulz Leaving Bridgewater Softball Program
BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater announced that softball coach Lis Schulz is leaving the program to accept a job closer to home on Tuesday.
Schulz led the Eagles to its first Old Dominion Athletic Conference playoff appearance in five years this past season as they went 23-17 and earned the fifth seed in the conference tournament.
"This is a big loss for the department," said director of athletics Curt Kendall. "Lis is a talented young coach who will be missed."
The release did not state if Schulz has already accepted another job, but did say a search for a new head coach will begin immediately.
Secord Named VaSID State Player Of The Year
FREDERICKSBURG — Bridgewater College tennis standout Cannon Secord was named the State College Division Men’s Tennis Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year by the Virginia Sports Information Directors on Tuesday.
Secord, a Turner Ashby alum, was the 2019 Old Dominion Athletic Conference Player of the Year with a 15-2 overall singles record during his first season with the Eagles.
He finished the season ranked No. 21 in the Atlantic South region singles rankings and was a VaSID first-team all-state selection in addition to his individual awards.
