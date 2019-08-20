HARRISONBURG — A New York woman accused of trying to cash fraudulent checks at three different city banks pleaded guilty Monday in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Alisa Sherri Iverson, 48, of New York, pleaded guilty to three felony counts of forgery and felony identity theft.
As part of a plea deal, Judge Bruce Albertson sentenced Iverson to 13 and 1/2 years in prison, with all but one and a half years suspended.
In addition to trying to cash the checks written out for more than $500 each, police say, she had three fake driver’s licenses with three different names when she was arrested on May 9. Two of the licenses were from Maryland and the other was from Florida.
Police say she also had credit cards with two different names.
Following her arrest, she told police she wasn’t acting alone.
She “admitted to law enforcement officers that she is working with a group of persons from New York state,” according to a magistrate report.
It’s unclear if anyone has been charged in the case.
The magistrate’s report states that Iverson has multiple misdemeanor and felony drug convictions in New York.
Iverson has been held without bond in the Rockingham County Jail.