For one day, everyone is together on one field, in one stadium, under the same lights.
While the coaches are still preparing for a competitive game in the midst of tight district races, a majority of people are looking forward to how much football they’ll watch today.
“That is one of my favorite things about the event,” Spotswood athletic director Tim Leach said. “We all work extremely hard during the season. We don’t see each other much and to be able to enjoy watching the other teams play, watch the kids enjoy the environment and make some memories is always a highlight for everyone involved.”
The Shenandoah Valley Football Classic, which was created by Leach, returns for the fourth consecutive season today at James Madison University’s Bridgeforth Stadium.
For the first time, however, it is just a one-day event featuring all five city/county teams.
Broadway and Spotswood open the festivities with an 11 a.m. Valley District clash, followed by a 1:30 p.m. kickoff between district foes Rockbridge County and Harrisonburg.
The last two games feature a big Bull Run District matchup between East Rockingham and Luray at 4 p.m., followed by Turner Ashby and winless Waynesboro at 6:30 p.m.
“One reason for the one-day event was to try and make it equal for everyone involved in regards to preparations for the last week of the season and playoff runs,” Leach said. “We didn’t want to give two teams the advantage of having an extra day off or a day of prep over any others in the Valley District. Early in the season, that’s not a huge deal, but being the later date we wanted to make sure everyone was on the same schedule.”
The event has typically been held earlier in the season, but fell later in the schedule this year because of JMU football’s bye week and that worked perfectly with Leach’s goal of getting all four Rockingham County schools involved along with Harrisonburg.
“It’s the only time all year that the local teams all play in the same venue on the same day,” Leach said. “It’s nice to be able to watch and support your neighbor schools, see the other coaches and administrators and just watch some good high school football. It’s special for the players because a lot of them will never have the chance to play in a venue like that after high school. It’s a place where most of our area kids have grown up attending games to watch the Dukes play and they get a turn to play on the same field.”
Coaches from around the city/county agreed that it’s special for everyone involved.
Leach said he originated the idea after rain forced several postponements in 2015 in a game between the Trailblazers and Turner Ashby and they didn’t have a field to play on.
Eventually, Leach reached an agreement with JMU to allow the two teams to play there.
As he stood in the 25,000 seat venue, he said the idea for the Classic came to life.
Last year, the event featured five football games on Sep. 28 and 29, bringing in a profit of $4,696 for five different high schools, according to Leach.
It was a slight increase from the $4,406.84 the five “home” teams earned in 2017.
“I loved the idea when it was originally presented,” SHS coach Dale Shifflett said. “I think it is a good way to bring the Valley communities together for a day of football. Many fans of the game get to watch all the local teams that maybe they don’t get to see often.”
Shifflett, along with East Rockingham coach Donnie Coleman, have grown familiar with the routine of playing in the Classic and said it does present some challenges at times.
For the most part, however, they said the key is to keep things as routine as possible.
“The best thing I have found is to keep the same schedule,” Coleman said. “We back things up a day, give them Monday off and just keep the schedule the same. We threw them a curveball the past two weeks and had a morning practice before school to beat the afternoon weather. They enjoyed it and did a nice job. It is a good to change things up this time of year. We just had our 50th practice of the year, so breaking it up is good.”
Any adjustments needed in the schedule are worth it, however, Coleman said.
The reason? The smiles that come across his players’ faces each year they play in it.
“I am a football junkie, so you have four games on one day,” Coleman said. “What else could you ask for? Also, a lot of college programs have bye weeks, so fans can get their football fix all day. I always give a big shoutout to JMU for allowing our kids to do this.”
While the four games in one day is an opportunity for administration and fans to exchange pleasantries, that doesn’t downplay the importance of the games on the field.
“I think that the coaches and players treat this just like any other game they play,” Broadway coach Danny Grogg said. “We prepare just like any other game.”
This is Grogg’s first year coaching the Gobblers and while the season hasn’t gone as planned with an 0-8 record, he said his team is excited to play on a big stage.
As a former standout at Harrisonburg and then Bridgewater College, Grogg said the Classic provides an opportunity that most high school kids never get to experience.
“I think the Classic is special in a way that we are able to take our Valley rivalries to a big stage,” Grogg said. “A lot of our kids will never play college football. At least our kids can have an experience like this to look back on one day and say, ‘I played on that field.’”
For the Trailblazers, simply getting back on the field is the most exciting part.
Spotswood had a bye in early October and after Waynesboro was forced to forfeit a Week 9 matchup because of a lack of healthy players. The Trailblazers ended up playing only two games in the month and Shifflett said players are eager to get back on the field.
“I think what makes it special is the chance to play at a first-class facility and to play in front of the fans from all over the area that come to take in a full day of football,” he said.
Leach said the event is good for JMU as well, in terms of community outreach, and said that he had younger kids come up to him with excitement to play there in the future.
“I think it has remained a popular event in the community,” Leach said. “We have been steady each year with about the same number of fans showing up for the game, and the teams and schools are still excited about the event. This is a chance for many members of our community to get on campus, see the amazing facilities that JMU has to offer and enjoy seeing five of our local schools play football, cheer or perform in the band.”
Coleman, whose team is certainly used to the event, agreed with Leach.
“I think the kids really enjoy the stadium and the atmosphere,” Coleman said. “It is a good crowd, especially at the beginning and end of your game with the previous game leaving and the next game entering. You can see the excitement in the kids’ eyes. It is good for the community, also, because everyone gets to rally around area football.”
When Grogg was first named the BHS coach, he said he was asked about the Classic.
At first, he admitted he didn’t want to lose a home game. But he quickly changed his mind and realized how special the opportunity is to be in the special one-day event.
“This isn’t about us, it’s about the kids and our kids love playing there,” Grogg said. “They love the big stage. Some kids never get that opportunity so I didn’t want to take that for granted.”
