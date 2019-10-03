HARRISONBURG — As Matthew Johnson finished his drive off the second tee box at Heritage Oaks Golf Course on Wednesday, he looked up with a modest smile.
Despite just moving to ERHS in 2018 and only playing golf for a little over a year, Johnson is one of several city/county golfers that will advance to regional play next week.
But when the Eagles junior was asked if this was his goal from the start of the season, he surprisingly admitted that he never had the regional tournament on his radar this year.
“I didn’t even think about regionals,” Johnson said. “I didn’t even know it was a thing.”
Johnson and teammate Abbi Green will both represent East Rockingham at the Region 2B tournament on Tuesday back at Heritage Oaks while Turner Ashby — led by senior Luke Mowery and sophomore Grant Pennybacker — head back to the Region 3C tournament at Ironwood Country Club as a team for the second straight year and will be joined by Spotswood’s Connor Chapman, Alan Dean and Darien Smith as individual qualifiers.
“It’s great, man,” Pennybacker said. “For the whole team to advance and to bring the whole team again, it feels good. When you have the whole team together, I feel like we all do better. It’s like a bonding thing. It’s for moral support. We keep each other in check.”
Harrisonburg senior Jane Thompson — the two-time Valley District Player of the Year — finished third at Tuesday’s Region 5D match and will golf in the Virginia High School League Girls State Open on Oct. 28 — her second straight state-tournament appearance.
Before the other city/county golfers head to regional play at the beginning of the week, though, they have spent time at various courses over the past couple of days in preparation.
That type of commitment to the sport is what has led to their success, they said.
“Especially in the past two months, as a team, we’d go out and play a lot when we didn’t even have practice,” Green said. “We just played together for fun and for extra practice. I’ve seen major improvement. My full swing has gotten a lot better and everything.”
Green wasn’t as much of an unknown for the Eagles before this season after playing sparingly on the varsity as a sophomore a year ago and coming back with experience.
But surprisingly, one of the most experienced players for East Rock will be joined by what ERHS coach Will Gheen called a “wild card” in Johnson at the regional tournament.
“Abbi’s been probably more consistent because she does have more experience,” Gheen said. “She’s been working hard. She’s been taking lessons outside of practice, playing every weekend. For [Johnson], his improvement is attributed to just consistent work. After the first couple of weeks of school starting and settling in, he was able to dedicate and focus a little more. In golf, that’s what you need — practice, practice, practice.”
The Knights are the only city/county team that is going as a whole to the regional tournament after finishing second to Rockbridge County at the district championships early last week.
For a majority of the regular season, TA, Spotswood and the Wildcats battled it out in back-and-forth matches to decide who would take the district’s regular-season title.
“We want to do well as a team,” Mowery said. “We focus individually to make ourselves better, but we definitely want to do well as a team, too. That’s really important to us.”
Mowery and Pennybacker, however, said they have also seen improvement since they first started playing the sport, despite being at different points in their careers and unique swings.
For the senior Mowery, developing that consistency on the course has been the key.
“It’s a lot better than when I first came into high school, which is a good thing,” Mowery said. “I’ve had a lot of improvement. You can have one tournament in a year that’s good, but to have an entire season go well feels a lot better. Then, you want to do better. If you have one good tournament and the rest aren’t so good, it’s like, ‘Eh. OK.’ If you keep having that success, it makes it feel a lot better and you want to keep pushing for it.”
The team aspect is something the players all admitted was underrated about golf.
While a lot of the attention is focused on individual accomplishments in the postseason, players from both squads said it’s their teammates that have motivated and push them to be better this year.
“The reason I’ve enjoyed it so much this year is because of our team,” Green said. “With our team, we have a lot of fun. That’s why I’ve dedicated so much time to it this season.”
Pennybacker made the trip to regional play last season as a freshman with the Knights, when they qualified as the fourth team out of the Valley District and struggled a bit.
But this year, with an experienced and talented group, the sophomore said he feels good.
“I’ve seen a lot of improvement in the small things,” Pennybacker said. “I’m getting a lot better at that. I’m pretty confident. I went to regionals last year, so I feel good this year.”
That confidence on the course is something Mowery said is pivotal for golfers to have.
“You can’t just go out there and say, ‘Oh, I do this good,’” he said. “You can’t be lazy about it. You have to focus. If you have a bad shot, just hit the next one right down the middle.”
Johnson is still developing his consistency on the course, he said, but he has the mental aspect of it down when talking about the upcoming Region 2B tournament on Tuesday.
He said he will feel comfortable because it’s back at Heritage Oaks — a course he has played at regularly in his one year with the sport — but also because he’s a little naive.
After all, before the season, he didn’t even know what the regional tournament was.
“I’m pretty confident,” Johnson said. “I’m not really nervous about it. I just want to play however I play, do however I do and then I’ll be happy with it.
“Because, I mean, I made it to regionals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.