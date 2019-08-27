Editor's note: The city of Harrisonburg originally reported an incorrect number of adults and children inside the home at the time of the fire. This story has been updated with the correct information.
HARRISONBURG — An early morning fire Tuesday in Harrisonburg displaced 10 people, including six children, according to a report from the Harrisonburg Fire Department.
Emergency crews responded to the 400 block of East Gay Street at 1:37 a.m. for a house fire, according to a press release.
Firefighters were on scene within four minutes after the first call for help.
First responders observed flames and smoke coming from the Cape Cod-style house and called for additional firefighters. In total, 23 firefighters battled the blaze. All occupants fled the house before firefighters arrived.
A woman and infant child were taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation.
Firefighters say the blaze started on the back porch due to malfunctioning electrical wiring or equipment and damage is estimated at $20,000, according to the release.
The American Red Cross is assisting the four adults and six children who lived in the home.
Chief Ian Bennett said the home had smoke alarms, but the alarm closest to the fire had its batteries removed.
“There is no doubt that a tragedy was averted here this morning,” said Bennett, in a statement. “Although everyone was able to escape, the location of the fire and the volume of smoke produced could have easily been deadly. Functioning smoke alarms are critical in every home in the city.”
Bennett said the fire department will provide smoke alarms to residents and will install and provide safety checks if requested.
To request an alarm, or help installing or checking an alarm, call the fire department during business hours at 432-7703, visit the nearest fire station or contact the department through social media.
