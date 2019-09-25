HARRISONBURG — Harrisonburg police arrested a city man accused of sexually assaulting and photographing a Stephens City woman.
Benjamin Arthur Mills, 22, is charged with felony aggravated sexual battery of an incapacitated person, felony object sexual penetration and eight misdemeanor counts of filming an nonconsenting nude person.
Mills, who was arrested Saturday, appeared in Rockingham County General District Court on Tuesday for a bond hearing.
Prosecutors say the case began on Aug. 23, when the woman went to Mills’ home.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alycia Eldridge told Judge John Hart that the woman and Mills were friends and didn’t have a romantic relationship.
Eldridge said the woman came to visit Mills for the night. During the night, Eldridge said, the two drank alcohol.
At one point, Eldridge said, the woman took a shower.
During the shower, Eldridge said, the woman told police that she heard clicking sounds and realized Mills was photographing her with his cellphone.
Eldridge said the woman told police that she was in bed when Mills began sexually assaulting her. At one point, she told police, she became unconscious.
Eldridge asked Hart to hold Mills without bond.
Mills’ attorney, Scott Hansen, argued for his client to be released, suggesting that the woman’s memory might not be clear.
“Alcohol is probably a significant factor,” he said. “Memory and recollection is going to be a serious issue in the matter.”
Hart set a $50,000 bond.
Eldridge plans to appeal the decision to Rockingham County Circuit Court.
As of Tuesday, a bond appeal hearing hasn’t been set.
Mills was being held Tuesday evening at the Rockingham County Jail.
