HARRISONBURG — Respect. That’s why Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst said Wesley Cruz fired a bullet from a .45-caliber Kimber handgun into the chest of Miguel Angel Meza Ramirez following an argument at a city hookah lounge in October 2017.
Cruz, 29, is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the death of Ramirez. Cruz’s trial began today in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Cruz was captured in Orange County, New York, on June 26, 2018, by the U.S. Marshals Service’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. Harrisonburg police say they received a Crime Solvers tip the day before alerting them to Cruz’s whereabouts.
During opening arguments, Garst told the jury that Cruz felt Ramirez, 20, didn’t take him seriously the night of Oct. 7, 2017.
“Do you know who I am,” were the words Garst said that Cruz confronted Ramirez with while inside the Vibe Bistro and Hookah Lounge.
“[The murder] happened because [Ramirez] didn’t show Wesley Cruz enough respect,” Garst told jurors.
She also told jurors they will get to see the crime unfold as Ramirez was shot in the parking lot and the crime captured by surveillance footage. He was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
“You’re going to see a cold-blooded killer,” she said. “The truth and tragedy of this case is captured on video.”
Cruz's attorney, Hunter Jackson, painted a much different picture of what happened that night at the bar.
During his opening argument, Jackson told jurors Cruz was drinking heavily before and after he arrived that night.
Jackson said Cruz got in the way of some friction between Ramirez and his girlfriend.
Ramirez and his girlfriend came separately to the Vibe. Jackson said neither knew that the other was going to be there, but the girlfriend saw Ramirez with another girl.
“This case is about my client getting mixed up in their issues,” Jackson told jurors.
Cruz went up to the table where the girlfriend was to flirt with her friend. After getting rejected, he said, Cruz lurked in the area.
He said Ramirez approached and asked Cruz if he had a problem. That’s when an argument broke out, Jackson said.
“[Ramirez] was the aggressor,” Jackson told jurors. “He just wouldn’t let it go.”
He said Ramirez asked Cruz if he wanted to go smoke.
“We believe that was a threat,” Jackson told jurors, as he began to outline a self-defense case.
In addition to being threatened, Jackson told jurors, his client was surrounded in the parking lot by Ramirez’s friends, and Ramirez charged him.
“This was a dispute that got out of hand and was escalated by Miguel,” Jackson told jurors.
Following opening arguments, Ramirez’s girlfriend testified about what happened that night.
She confirmed most of what both the defense and prosecuting attorneys laid out, but testified that Ramirez wasn’t the aggressor.
“Miguel was not physical with anyone that night,” she said.
The prosecution is expected to resume its case Tuesday. The trial is expected to go through Thursday.
