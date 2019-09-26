HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office cited a restaurant for failing to pay the city’s meals tax, according to court records.
Jess’ Lunch No. 2, located at 1746 E. Market St., is charged with misdemeanor failure to remit quarterly meals tax, a crime punishable by up to a year in jail.
The charge was filed on July 24 in Rockingham County General District Court for the second quarter of 2019. The restaurant was served with the warrant on Sept. 19.
The business is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
The restaurant’s owner, Cynthia Floros, didn’t return calls for comment.
According to court records, Floros has had several financial judgments issued against her in general district court in the last two years.
On March 19, a judge issued a default judgement against Floros, ordering her to pay $5,750.71 to the Town of Broadway. She was also ordered to pay $738 in attorneys’ fees and 6% interest on the outstanding balance.
It’s unclear what the debt was for.
Karen Rose, the city’s revenue commissioner, said it’s rare that her office would seek charges against a restaurant.
She said her office always tries to work out issues first.
It’s unclear how much money Jess’ Lunch No. 2 owes in meals taxes. The city’s meals tax rate is 7%, not including sales tax.
Rose said restaurants typically keep the collected tax in a separate bank account and are required to remit it to the city quarterly.
She declined to say how much the restaurant previously paid in meals tax. In general, she said, releasing the figures would allow competitors to determine a business’ gross sales figures.
Jess’ Lunch No. 2 opened in July 2003.
