HARRISONBURG — James Madison sophomore midfielder Tyler Clegg scored with 5:32 remaining in overtime to lift the 16th-ranked Dukes to a 1-0 victory over No. 14 Cal State Fullerton at Sentara Park.
It was JMU's second victory against a ranked opponent at home this season after the Dukes (8-2) knocked off then No. 1 Wake Forest on Sept. 17. Clegg's goal over the extended arms of Fullerton goalie Andre-Paul Guerin to give the Dukes their eighth consecutive victory.
JMU outshot the Titans 18-7 and had eight more shots on goal, but couldn't find the back of the net in regulation as the teams remained scoreless after 90 minutes. But the Dukes finally broke through in the extra period to secure the victory.
Madison goalie T.J. Bush saved the only shot on goal he faced. The Dukes return to Colonial Athletic Association play Saturday at Northeastern, the first of four straight road games. The road stretch concludes with a visit to current No. 1 Virginia on Oct. 15.
In other local sports Wednesday:
Men's Soccer
Lynchburg 2, Bridgewater 2 (2OT): Canandez Long and Leo Alcantara each scored goals for Bridgewater, as the Eagles forced a 2-2 draw with visiting Lynchburg.
Jack Ashby and Carter Averette scored the goals for Lynchburg (3-3-4).
Mark Collins had 10 saves in goal for the Eagles (2-7-1).
The match between the two ODAC teams was scheduled as a non-conference contest and didn't count in the league standings.
Roanoke 4, Eastern Mennonite 1: Roanoke got goals from Dylan Berk, Atticus Cooke, Jon-Cody Mactutus and Vincent Lamina as the Maroons stayed unbeaten with a 4-1 win over Eastern Mennonite.
Leiyan Kariuiki scored the only goal for the Royals, who fell to 5-5.
Roanoke outshot EMU 28-11.
Women's Soccer
Virginia Wesleyan 1, Eastern Mennonite 0: Mia Meinhardt scored the game's only goal on an assist from Teah Lorenzi to lift Virginia Wesleyan to a 1-0 ODAC victory at Eastern Mennonite .
Leah Wenger recorded 13 saves for the Royals (7-2, 1-1).
