HARRISONBURG — Five years after deputies found Ricky Charlton’s body on his family’s property on Layman Trestle Road, investigators are still searching for answers and his killer.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said someone knows the answers to the questions surrounding the 50-year-old’s death. He said peoples’ circumstances change over the years and hopes that someone who was previously reluctant to come forward will do so now.
“There’s some pieces missing from the puzzle,” he said. “We need more information.”
This weekend marks the fifth anniversary of the Rockingham County man’s death.
Charlton’s mother said she continues to grieve the loss of her son.
“We miss Ricky each and every day,” Joyce Hoover said in a press release. “I am praying that someone will come forward with additional information that will help to provide us with justice for Ricky and the closure that our family so desperately seeks in this matter.”
The investigation started when sheriff’s deputies responded to 2933 Layman Trestle Road on Oct. 20, 2014, for a welfare check and found the 50-year-old’s body.
Deputies believe he was killed overnight between Oct. 19 and Oct. 20, 2014 at his home on the property.
Investigators haven’t said how Charlton was killed.
Charlton lived in a shed used by his family’s business, Cash Septic Service of Harrisonburg.
In April 2015, the sheriff’s office and the Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in the crime.
This year, they upped the reward to $15,000.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst said she hopes the reward will persuade someone to talk.
“We believe there are people out there who have knowledge about this horrible crime,” Garst said in a press release. “We ask them to please help us by providing any such information that they might have, and in doing so, it may qualify them for this increased reward we are now able to offer.”
