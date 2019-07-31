HARRISONBURG — After several years in the bail bond industry, Army veteran and retired police officer George Williams plans to teach the skills he’s learned over the last three decades to those looking to protect themselves.
In August, Knight’s Armour Security Training plans to launch offices in Harrisonburg, Manassas and Winchester.
Williams plans to teach a two-hour self-defense course for $60 a person.
“This seminar is power,” said Williams, a former Massanutten and Staunton police officer who now works for Freedom Bail Bonds in Harrisonburg. “Information is power.”
Knight’s Armour is owned by Freedom Bail Bonds owner Dave Gambale, retired police officer and owner of Elite Bail Bonds in Winchester and Paul Pennington, and retired police investigator Rebecca Smith-Terry.
Pennington said all instructors are certified through the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.
“We all have a teaching background,” he said.
Both Pennington and Williams said they expect Harrisonburg to be a strong market, especially with roughly 20,000 James Madison University students.
The group said the first self-defense course should take place in a few weeks. Those signed up for the course will learn basic self-defense techniques and will be trained in proper use of pepper spray.
Other courses will cover stun gun and Taser use.
“I can teach you how to effectively use a tool, like a Taser, in a one-night class,” Williams said.
The company also plans to sell Tasers, including the Taser Pulse+, which connects to a smartphone via Bluetooth. If the device is fired, a phone application automatically contacts 911 dispatchers.
Knight’s Armour will also offer special classes just for females.
“We want to provide a very comfortable training environment,” Pennington said.
The company will also sell date rape drug testing kits by SipChip, which screen for common date rape drugs, including Flunitrazepam, also known as “roofies.”
In addition to courses and products, the company plans to offer private investigation services and security guards.
One of the more popular services, Williams said, will be cellphone analysis. For example, he said, if a parent suspects that a child might be up to no good with a cellphone, Knight’s Armour can dive into the data.
For more information, visit knightsarmorsecuritytraining.com.
