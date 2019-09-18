HARRISONBURG — Documents filed in Rockingham County Circuit Court shed light on threats made by a Richmond man against James Madison University students.
Joseph Boris Sams III, 19, is charged with two felony counts of making threats of death or bodily harm.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed Friday for the contents of Sams’ Apple iPhone, the investigation began on Aug. 23.
Police responded to the Walmart on Burgess Road, in Harrisonburg, after two customers randomly received a photograph via the iPhone’s AirDrop application.
Police previously declined to release the nature of the threats, but the affidavit states the recipients received a photograph of an automatic rifle on a tan carpet.
The caption, according to the affidavit, stated, “Count your days JMU.”
The user name of the person who sent the photograph was “Sandy hook round 2,” according to the affidavit.
The name refers to the December 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. The shooting left 26 dead, including 20 children.
The threat to JMU came as freshmen wrapped up orientation. There were just three days before the university began fall classes.
Harrisonburg police arrested Sams on Aug. 25.
It’s unclear what connection, if any, Sams has to JMU.
Police say he confessed to making the threats, claiming it was just a “prank," but HPD didn’t find it funny.
"The Harrisonburg Police Department takes threats of violence over communications devices (to include email, cell phone applications, social media, etc.) very seriously and asks that our community stay vigilant in reporting suspicious activity," according to a statement released at the time of Sams' arrest. "If you see or hear something, say something."
Sams, who was released on his own recognizance, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Rockingham County General District Court on Oct. 8.
