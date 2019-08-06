HARRISONBURG — A late Monday night crash killed a six-year veteran of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Raven Morgan served as a public communication assistant, often the first person to greet someone when they entered the sheriff’s office on South Liberty Street in Harrisonburg.
“We’re deeply saddened,” said Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson, who hired Morgan. “We’re all kind of in shock. We’re heartbroken. She was a super young lady.”
Police say emergency crews responded to Brocks Gap Road, near the intersection of Turley Creek Lane, just west of Broadway at about 9:30 p.m. for the report of a traffic crash.
Joshua Morgan, 25, of Broadway, was driving a Kia Stinger west when he crossed a solid yellow line in an attempt to pass a Dodge Challenger and tractor-trailer in front of him, according to Virginia State Police.
As he crossed into the eastbound lane, police say, his car struck a Hyundai Elantra, driven by Raven Morgan, 30, of Broadway.
The Elantra then struck the Challenger. The driver of the Challenger was not injured.
Raven Morgan, who was wearing her seat belt, died at the scene.
Joshua Morgan, who was also wearing his seat belt, was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police say. The Morgans were not related.
The Virginia State Police continue to investigate the crash.