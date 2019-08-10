HARRISONBURG — After leading the organization she founded roughly a decade ago, Regina Cyzick-Harlow stepped down as executive director of the Sadie Rose Foundation this week.
Cyzick-Harlow said she still plans to be involved with the Dayton-based organization, but felt it was time for fresh leadership as the organization expands its services.
“I’m not going anywhere,” said the 41-year-old. “I’m not leaving the organization. I’m releasing it so it can grow into its potential.”
In June 2007, the Grottoes resident lost her daughter, Sadie Rose, 17 hours after being born.
Her family and friends were right by her side for emotional support, but she yearned for an understanding her closest loved ones couldn’t provide. She needed to talk to someone who also lost a baby. She needed someone who understood her pain.
At the time, there wasn’t an established resource. So, a year after Sadie Rose’s death, Cyzick-Harlow, and her husband, Lew Harlow, 45, founded the Sadie Rose Foundation to support parents who lost children.
While she had her family support, she knew others didn’t.
“There were people doing this alone,” she said.
As she was getting the foundation off the ground, she searched for people grieving for the loss of a child.
“I watched obituaries in the newspaper and then I tried to make a connection,” she said.
She would call the funeral homes and provide contact information to pass on to the families. She would also send care packages to the parents.
In some cases, depending on how she received the referral, Cyzick-Harlow would send text messages or Facebook messages to the parents offering Sadie Rose’s services.
Sometimes she would get an immediate response and other times a delayed response. Occasionally, she would not get a response at all.
She recalled a few months ago, she got a random letter from a family who gave no response.
It stated: “Just to know you were there, got me through my darkest days.”
A few months ago, Cyzick-Harlow said, she felt the need to take a step back. She plans to home-school her three children and wanted to focus more on her family.
“The organization needs more time than what I have,” she said. “It needs someone that can devote the time and has the skill set that I don’t have.”
She said the organization needs someone that can run the financial side of the business.
It’s in the process of raising money to hire a full-time director. An interim team will lead the nonprofit until someone is hired.
While the change in leadership is taking place, the organization is also expanding its service.
For years the group focused its attention to those mourning the loss of their child. While it will still continue to offer all of the services and events it has before, it plans to add services for all people grieving the death of loved ones and friends.
“We will always maintain support for the loss of children,” she said. “That will always be a part of our mission ... the heart of the mission.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.