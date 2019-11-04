Harrisonburg Police Department veteran Mike Gangloff can’t remember the last time he arrested someone.
The D.A.R.E. officer doesn’t even remember the last time he issued a citation, but he thinks it was some time in the early 2000s when he spotted a driver blowing by a stopped school bus.
“I’ve given out a lot more stickers than tickets,” Gangloff said.
The 45-year-old made his way to the Friendly City after graduating high school in Albemarle County.
As a senior at James Madison University in 1996, he interned with the Harrisonburg Police Department.
During his internship, he participated in several ride-alongs with officers. One officer, Jay Campbell, changed his life.
Campbell was the city’s D.A.R.E. officer at the time.
“I saw the positive impact he had,” Gangloff said.
After graduating from JMU with an undergraduate degree in political science and a minor in criminal justice, Gangloff went to work for HPD.
He started as a dispatcher while waiting to start the police academy. After training, he served as a patrol officer until Campbell retired three years later.
Gangloff put in for the job.
“I turned around one day and D.A.R.E. was my career,” he said.
Over the years, D.A.R.E. — which stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education — has shifted from just talking about drugs to decision-making.
The shift was part of a more global expansion into socio-emotional learning in schools.
“We don’t talk about drugs as much,” Gangloff said. “It’s more focused on safe and responsible choices.”
In addition to drugs, fourth graders learn about the dangers of gangs, stealing and bullying.
His favorite part of the job, he said, is helping shape children’s minds so they make good decisions.
“Our officers have a lot of positive impact with people,” he said. “I’m just lucky to have the opportunity of having a positive impact with young people.”
Gangloff works at all six of the city’s elementary schools.
Kolby Finch, a fourth grade teacher at Spotswood Elementary School, said the students love Gangloff.
“Officer Mike is a great role model,” Finch said. “The students reference him so many times throughout the year, even though he is only with them for four or five weeks.”
She said students often see Gangloff in the community. She said they see him as someone they can trust.
“He’s a friendly, familiar face for my students, who might not have that type of connection with an adult,” she said.
Oftentimes, he sees those familiar faces years after they graduate high school.
“It’s very rewarding seeing people in their mid-20s come up and say, ‘I remember you,’” he said. “If they remember me, at minimum, I did my job.”
Kim Tinkham, an instructional coach at Spotswood, said students don’t forget Gangloff.
Last year, she recalled, a group of Harrisonburg High School students were tasked with writing an essay about a person the new high school should be named after. One essay focused on Gangloff.
“You can tell the great respect officer Mike has,” she said.
In addition to teaching D.A.R.E. classes, Gangloff stops in to talk to various grade levels.
Last month, he stopped in Lori Leatherman’s kindergarten class at Spotwood as part of the community’s helpers series. The series focuses on various government employees who help the community.
She said the students loved meeting Gangloff.
“It might be their first experience with a police officer,” she said. “It builds a foundation and respect.”
Throughout his career, Gangloff has not only earned the respect of his students, but also of his peers and community members.
He’s received multiple awards for his service.
In October, the Fort Harrison Chapter of the Virginia Sons of the American Revolution awarded him a Law Enforcement Commendation and Medal.
In 2010, then-Gov. Bob McDonnell presented Gangloff with a Governor’s Transportation Safety award.
Gangloff implemented a new drunken and distracted driving prevention program and restored the department’s “convincer” — a machine that simulates the impact of a crash of between 5 and 7 mph while using, or not using, a seat belt.
Despite the recognition, he said said the greatest achievement is seeing the children each day.
“It’s about walking the halls, seeing the smiles and making the connection,” Gangloff said.
