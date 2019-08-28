Strategic planning seems overly complex to many leaders. There are many different methodologies to choose from when approaching the strategic planning process. But there are basic steps involved in all strategic planning processes, and understanding those steps will help leaders in de-mystifying strategic planning.
Many organizations don’t take the time to do strategic planning. They don’t understand it because it sounds more complex than it really is.
Here are the basic three steps to understanding and de-mystifying strategic planning.
1. Determine Where You Are
Each organization has its unique set of stakeholders, influencers, and customers who should be involved for the plan to be successful — even if it’s only through a survey. The important point is that you involve each of these groups in some way in helping you assess your organization’s starting point.
A. Stakeholders can be loosely defined as anyone who has a stake in your course of action, or tightly defined as your board and your executive leadership team.
B. Influencers can be broadly defined as anyone who has any influence on the outcomes of your organization, or narrowly defined as only your suppliers and investors (or donors).
C. Customers can be philosophically defined as anyone you have to satisfy to achieve your desired ends (like employees), or traditionally defined as anyone who would purchase your products or services.
You could tweak the definitions of these three groups, but the point is that you must have an understanding of how you want to involve each of these groups in your strategic planning process.
It’s important to gauge these groups’ perspectives about what you have going for you and what you have going against you through an analysis of your strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT). A SWOT analysis will help you gain a proper perspective of your situation both internally and externally by looking at what is currently happening and what may happen in the future.
Armed with an accurate picture of your organization’s starting point, you can then focus on what you want to accomplish.
2. Determine Where You Are Going
Creating your strategic plan involves a multi-layered approach, much like a pyramid. Each component builds upon the other. The information gleaned from your stakeholders, influencers, and customers will form the foundation, and all your future actions will be built upon the foundation of that information. Looking at the big picture, the strategic plan then will be composed of your fundamentals, priorities, and goals.
A. Fundamentals will guide everything that your organization does throughout the strategic planning process as well as throughout the duration of your strategic plan. Your fundamentals include where you are going (vision), whom you serve (customer), what you do (mission), how you do what you do (values), and why you do what you do (purpose).
B. Priorities are the five or fewer things that your organization will focus on over the duration of your strategic plan. Your priorities will emerge from the results of your SWOT analysis and your fundamentals. (If you get stuck here, an experienced facilitator can help your organization draw these conclusions.)
C. Goals are what you want to accomplish over the duration of your strategic plan. Your goals should be specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART). SMART goals provide the definition required to get them done. As a result, goals that are SMART are more likely to be accomplished than those that are not.
These three components will provide the building blocks of your strategic plan and identify what is important to you so that you can focus on getting it done.
3. Assess Your Progress
Finalizing your plan is just the beginning. The real work begins when the planning is done. At that point, it becomes incumbent on you to make sure that the plan comes to fruition. It is imperative that you have performance metrics in place to help you move forward.
A. Time: Using time-based markers in your strategic plan will help you develop the discipline to complete the plan — but only if you monitor the plan and assess your progress.
B. Budget: Developing associated costs for each phase of the plan will help you keep the plan on budget — but only if it is incorporated into your regular budgeting process.
C. Task: Strategic plans can be amazing tools for focusing on and accomplishing your priorities, but they must be made part of your normal operations—or else they will become just “one more thing” to do.
If you implement these three steps as you progress through your planning process, you will find that strategic planning is not so big a task after all. But it won’t happen by itself. You still have to lead the process — and then focus on getting it done.
Robert McFarland is the author of the bestsellers, “Dear Boss: What Your Employees Wish You Knew” and “Dear Employee: What Your Boss Wishes You Knew.” Robert is also President of Transformational Impact LLC, a leadership development consultancy helping companies improve their employee cultures to make the companies healthier, more productive, and more profitable.
