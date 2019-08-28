ELKTON — Standing a few feet behind the East Rockingham defensive line, Colton Dean said he takes a few moments just before the ball is snapped to examine the offense.
In that short time, he tries to digest what’s coming and prepare his Eagles teammates.
“Coaches teach us to read the line, read the keys before the play even starts,” Dean said. “We try to figure out what is going to happen before it happens and that puts us in a good position.”
Dean is the unheralded leader of the ERHS defense this year after playing the past two seasons as a role player alongside all-state linebackers Trenton Morris and Blake Baylor.
While Dean may hasn’t received the attention from opposing coaches as much as Morris and Baylor have in past seasons, it's those defensive smarts from Dean that the East Rock players said will make him known in 2019.
“People say he went under the radar and stuff, but I don’t think that’s true at all,” Morris said. “Whenever there’s a pile or wherever the ball is, he was there."
It’s Dean’s go-to-work attitude that has helped him develop into a standout player.
When he originally entered the ERHS program in eighth grade, Eagles coach Donnie Coleman said Dean was undersized for his position but came to work every day.
“Man, he has just transformed his body and his mindset,” Coleman said. “He has attacked the day with a smile on his face each time. But he’s the type of kid you wouldn’t mind going down a bad ally with him if you needed to.”
Since that time, Dean stayed in the weight room and continued to improve on the field.
Now the 6-foot, 200-pound senior is one of three East Rockingham captains this year.
“It’s important to have kids like that,” Coleman said. “Not only can they make plays, but they’re good young men. He’s leading by example in all aspects of his life. We may need something done as a team and Colton can handle it. I can’t say enough good about the young man. He’s a lot of fun to be around.”
Dean acknowledged that he’s mostly a lead-by-example type of captain, but it varies.
He said when the Eagles lost 20 seniors from a team that reached Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals a year ago, he knew his leadership abilities had to improve.
“Last year, we had 20 seniors and most of them started,” Dean said. ‘It’s really different being the ones that have to step up this year. We have to fill their shoes. It’s kind of like handing off the reins to the younger players. We have to get them ready for this year and just tell them to focus on one game and not get their heads too big. We have to take charge this year. I think we know that.”
Morris and quarterback Tyce McNair are the other ERHS captains with Dean this season.
Both said they’ve noticed their fellow senior put more of an effort in speaking up in 2019.
“He knows his role is much bigger, but he doesn’t let it change him,” McNair said. “He’s always gone hard, always done what he needs to do. He really helps me and Trenton out as leader a whole lot.”
Coleman said there’s no doubt that the East Rock coaching staff is asking Dean to step up more on the field this year as well, but he is confident that the senior is capable.
“On the field — you know this for a fact — he’s going to give you everything he’s got on every single play,” Coleman said. “A lot of that blue-collar work ethic comes from his family. They don’t let the head get too big. It’s just an attitude, a toughness. I’ve enjoyed coaching him. We have however many weeks left together. It’s been a fun ride.”
McNair called Dean one of the “hardest workers I’ve ever seen” and admired his toughness and dedication to getting better each day he steps on the practice field.
“He may not have the size of a linebacker, but he is very strong, very big,” McNair said. “He uses his strength to his advantage. He’s always working hard, doing whatever he can to be the best player he can be.”
Dean said his relationship with Morris is what will help him be successful this season.
The two have been playing together since little league and are will now pair together to form one of the best linebacker duos in the Bull Run District this season.
“Me and Trent have a bunch of experience from last year with going deep in the playoffs and stuff,” Dean said. “You can’t really practice for game experience like we’re going to see Aug. 30. We’ve been there before. We’ve got to get those young guys ready, but I think we can do that. The linebacker position is important. A lot of the pressure is on. We’ve got to get people right.”
Morris agreed with Dean about the chemistry the two share on the field.
He also said his teammate has helped him push to become a better player as well.
“He’s always helping other people,” Morris said. “If I’m down or make a bad play or something happens that didn’t go the way it should have, he’s always there to talk me up and get me through it. He’s just there for me whenever I need it. He’s a really good role model for the team.”
To Coleman, that type of example Dean sets is no surprise to him.
He said the Eagles senior commands respect when he speaks and that the ERHS locker room has gravitated toward him this season.
“Colton is your blue-collar, gritty, tough player,” Coleman said. “He’s going to do all the unsung thing there to make you go as a team. He wants zero credit. He just wants to do his job. He’s a great young man. He’s fun to be around.”
His hard work that has earned him his newest responsibilities as a captain and starting linebacker for East Rockingham in his final season in the program.
But it’s Dean's dedication to perfecting the craft of reading a defense that separates him from his peers.
And while all of the exercise and practice time is fun, Dean said what he enjoys most on Friday nights is scanning over the defense with Morris and preparing the ERHS defense ahead of the snap.
“I just love that all the pressure is on you,” Dean said. “If you mess up, it’s going to be known. At the linebacker position, you have to fill your gap and be on your toes at all times. You can’t get caught napping or it’s going to hurt bad.”
Fortunately for the Eagles, Dean's play hasn't hurt much at all.
