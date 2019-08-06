HARRISONBURG — A former Page County teacher who pleaded guilty to having a relationship with a student in 2015 faces new charges.
Christopher Robert Ritchie Jr., who goes by his nickname “C.J.,” is charged with felony embezzlement and felony fraud by a financial officer.
Ritchie appeared in Rockingham County General District Court on Monday.
A judge scheduled his preliminary hearing for Oct. 3.
The investigation began on July 16, when management from Dean Steel Erectors called the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office to report missing money.
Management told investigators that roughly $4,000 had been transferred between March and June from company accounts to Ritchie’s husband’s account.
Ritchie was arrested July 17.
He was released on bail from the Rockingham County Jail.
This is the second time Ritchie has been charged with a felony.
In January 2015, Ritchie pleaded guilty to felony indecent liberties with a child and received a five-year suspended sentence.
Ritchie was arrested in November 2013 by a Page County Sheriff’s Office investigator working with the Northern Virginia-Washington, D.C., Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Prosecutors say the crime took place in Rockingham County.
On Nov. 1, 2013, Ritchie, then a Spanish teacher at Page County High School, met the student in Harrisonburg, and they had sex at his apartment.