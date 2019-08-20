HARRISONBURG — As Senior Communicator Leslie Barb fielded calls in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center last month, she received a call that doesn't occur all that often: A woman was in labor.
A soon-to-be-grandmother called 911 on July 25 to report her daughter was about to have a baby and there wasn't time to get to a hospital, according to a city press release.
Barb, a four-year veteran of the department, walked the grandmother through the delivery of a healthy baby girl.
“This was an awesome experience,” Barb said in a press release. "It was very exciting to be able to walk the grandmother through the steps to be able to birth her grandchild. Also, to hear the baby girl’s first cry was quite exciting. "
On Aug. 13, the ECC honored Barb for her work.
ECC Director Jim Junkins said dispatchers often do more than just send help — they provide over-the-phone instructions for live-saving care.
“This is a great example of 9-1-1 communicators going above and beyond answering the call and dispatching emergency services," he said in a statement. "Pre-arrival instructions save lives and help bring new lives into this world."
