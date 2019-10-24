VOLLEYBALL

PREP

Valley District Tournament

Quarterfinals

Thursday

Broadway at Waynesboro, 6 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Monday

At High Seeds

Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinal winners (at highest seed), 6 p.m.

Championship

At High Seed

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Blue Ridge Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals

Tuesday

No. 1 Eastern Mennonite 3, Miller School 0

No. 4 Holy Cross 3, No. 5 Virginia Episcopal 0

No. 3 New Covenant 3, No. 6 Covenant 1

No. 2 Roanoke Catholic 3, No. 7 Fuqua 1

Semifinals

Thursday

At High Seeds

Holy Cross at Eastern Mennonite 6 p.m.

New Covenant at Roanoke Catholic 6 p.m.

Championship

Saturday

At High Seed

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

