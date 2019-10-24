VOLLEYBALL
PREP
Valley District Tournament
Quarterfinals
Thursday
Broadway at Waynesboro, 6 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Monday
At High Seeds
Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinal winners (at highest seed), 6 p.m.
Championship
At High Seed
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Blue Ridge Conference Tournament
Quarterfinals
Tuesday
No. 1 Eastern Mennonite 3, Miller School 0
No. 4 Holy Cross 3, No. 5 Virginia Episcopal 0
No. 3 New Covenant 3, No. 6 Covenant 1
No. 2 Roanoke Catholic 3, No. 7 Fuqua 1
Semifinals
Thursday
At High Seeds
Holy Cross at Eastern Mennonite 6 p.m.
New Covenant at Roanoke Catholic 6 p.m.
Championship
Saturday
At High Seed
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
