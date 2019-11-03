East Rockingham;6;26;14;7—53
Luray;0;7;6;10—23
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
ER — Morris 14 run (kick failed), 7:39
Second Quarter
ER — Morris 4 run (run failed), 11:55
ER — Morris 2 run (Price kick), 6:57
L — Holloway 7 pass from Griffith (Windle kick), 3:29
ER — Morris 90 kickoff return (kick failed), 3:15
ER — Rouse 55 fumble return (Price kick), 1:27
Third Quarter
ER — Morris 59 pass from McNair (Price kick), 9:41
L — Griffith 2 run (kick failed), 6:20
ER — Dean 26 run (Price kick), 2:32
Fourth Quarter
L — Windle 36 field goal, 10:35
L — Couper 8 run (Windle kick), 4:30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.