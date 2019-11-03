Rockbridge County;7;13;7;7—34
Harrisonburg;0;8;14;7—29
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
RC — McClung 1 run (Cunningham kick), 5:55
Second Quarter
RC — McClung 46 pass from Jay (kick failed), 8:07
H — Safety, 6:09
H — Davis 14 pass from Glago (kick failed)
RC — Shafer 16 run (Cunningham kick), 1:17
Third Quarter
RC — Shafer 2 run (Cunningham kick), 4:17
H — Ayala-Castro 75 interception return (Peric kick), 2:39
H — Davis 32 pass from Glago (Peric kick), 2:12
Fourth Quarter
RC — Lynch 29 pass from Jay (Cunningham kick), 11:56
H — Foster 1 run (Peric kick), 1:52
