How realistic of a shot does Spotswood have of reaching the state tournament?
--Andre S.
It’s no secret in Penn Laird that the playoffs haven’t been kind to the Trailblazers.
Despite Spotswood establishing itself as a perennial playoff team for the past four years and at various points throughout program history, success hasn’t followed it there.
The Trailblazers have never been past the second round of the postseason and after last year’s loss to Liberty-Bedford in their first game, this team wants to reverse that.
If there’s a year for Spotswood to do that, it certainly appears that year is now.
The Trailblazers are absolutely stacked on both sides of the ball, have dominated in every significant challenge they’ve faced and featuring a whopping 20 seniors.
Looking across its region, Rockbridge County, Turner Ashby and Fort Defiance are all teams Spotswood is familiar with and has beat at some point either this year or last.
Sure, the teams from the Seminole District are always tough and SHS coach Dale Shifflett is reminding his players about the feeling of last year’s first-round loss.
But the Trailblazers have the perfect recipe to win the Region 3C championship this season and if they are able to do that, a state semifinal appearance comes with it.
Turner Ashby-Rockbridge County in back-to-back weeks. Who does that favor more?
--Travis R.
This is as unique of a situation as I’ve seen in recent years with high school football.
Not only do these two teams play this week in a regular-season finale that has major implications on the Valley District race, but they’ll likely see each other again.
It looks like the Wildcats are essentially locked in at No.4 in Region 3C right now.
As for Turner Ashby, it appears it will stick in the fifth spot, win or lose this week.
That means back-to-back games against Rockbridge County for the Knights.
And not only does it mean two straight games, but two on the road.
That’s two long trips to Lexington and certainly could take its toll on the TA players.
But schematically, I think this actually works out better for the Knights as they prepare for a potent RCHS offense that is now capable of running and passing the ball well.
It’s on a to-be-determined basis for now, but this back-to-back matchup between these two teams will surely benefit one of them and who it is will go a long way.
