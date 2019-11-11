James Madison defeated Hofstra on penalty kicks 4-3 on Sunday to advance to the Colonial Athletic Association men’s soccer championship game for the second straight year.
Manuel Ferriol scored his 16th goal of the season for the Dukes while TJ Bush made four saves.
In other local sports Sunday:
College Volleyball
James Madison 3, William & Mary 0: Briley Brind’Amour had 12 kills and Sophia Davis added eight as James Madison cruised to a 25-18, 25-22, 25-7 sweep of William & Mary in Harrisonburg.
Sarah Martin led the Dukes (17-7, 11-3 CAA) with eight digs and three blocks in the win.
