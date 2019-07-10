HARRISONBURG – James Madison is keeping its women’s basketball coach in place for at least three more seasons.
On Wednesday, Dukes athletic director Jeff Bourne announced women’s basketball coach Sean O’Regan signed an extension that will keep him at the school through the 2022-23 season.
“I'm extremely thankful to our athletics and university administration for their confidence in what we continue to build here at JMU,” O'Regan said in a press release. “James Madison is a special place for me and I'm honored to be able to be the head coach of the women's basketball program for the years to come. My staff and I will continue to make JMU the best program it can be.”
Through his first three seasons as coach, O’Regan is 81-23 while guiding Madison to two Colonial Athletic Association regular-season titles and three appearances in the WNIT. This past season the Dukes reached the WNIT semifinals.
“JMU women's basketball has been a model of consistency for nearly a decade and a half,” Bourne said in the same release, “and Sean O'Regan has been instrumental in that rise to prominence.”
