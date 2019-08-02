HARRISONBURG – All involved knew where to go, what to do and how to do it.
“It just flowed,” James Madison first-year football coach Curt Cignetti said. “It’s the second time through, and anything you do in life you’re always a lot better the second time through, so I was quite pleased actually.”
The Dukes’ first practice of August training camp is in the books and the consensus as players and coaches came off the freshly-laid, brightened Bridgeforth Stadium turf was Friday’s initial session showed drastic improvement from the spring.
Senior defensive end Ron’Dell Carter said him and his teammates understand of what their coaches expect.
This past spring, not only was Cignetti new to JMU, but offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery, defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman and the rest of the staff were too.
“We play a lot faster,” Carter said. “And that’s a credit to studying the playbook more. In spring ball, that was our first time looking at the playbook, so it’s learning that process all over again.
“For some guys, they were in the playbook with our former defensive coordinator for three years and I was in it for two, so now we’ve got to learn a new playbook and now we got the playbook down pat. If you watch, you’ve seen it. We were playing a lot more fast than we were in the spring.”
Carter was moving so quickly during the team period that he accidentally almost took down quarterback Ben DiNucci, who was rolling to his left, but still in the non-contact black jersey all the signal-callers are wearing this camp. After the play, Cignetti screamed for Carter before the two had a calm conversation that made it appear as the coach appreciated his player’s hustle and the player knew why his coach wanted to chat.
“The less you think, the faster you play,” Carter said. “So when you stop thinking so much, you play faster. I think we were just overthinking [the defense] entirely too much in the spring.”
DiNucci took the first-team reps at his position on Friday and displayed a deep-ball touch he didn’t use often last year when he connected with wide receiver Jake Brown for a long touchdown during team drills.
Offensive tackle Liam Fornadel, a STATS FCS Preseason All-American third-team choice like Carter, said the offensive players understand the system Montgomery is implementing and believes it helps that the Dukes return five players with starting experience on the offensive line. Both guard Zaire Bethea and tackle Raymond Gillespie, who each missed the entirety of the spring with injury after being in starting roles for 2018, were back on the field for the start of training camp.
“We all know each other really well,” Fornadel said of Madison’s offensive line. “We’re bringing along the new guys and that’s a yearly thing, so they’ll be part of the group soon. But having that year or so or even more really helps and makes it easier for us to communicate and make sure we’re all on the same page out there.”
Carter said he sensed the squad was eager for camp to get underway.
In addition to Bethea and Gillespie, cornerbacks Rashad Robinson and Charles Tutt as well as safeties Wayne Davis and Adam Smith were back to full speed after being limited or missing all of the spring.
“It’s a new season,” Carter said. “We got a sour taste in our mouth from last season, so we expect more out of ourselves.
“I know it’s contagious and it’s contagious around the whole team. Everybody is excited. It’s good to see some guys back. ‘Shad is back and it’s good to have some guys back from the spring that didn’t participate in the spring, so it’s good to have everybody back. A lot of guys are healthy and a lot of guys are looking forward to the 2019 season.”
Cignetti said Friday’s practice is a great beginning point for his team.
“I thought the focus, the energy was really good and that the execution looked really sharp,” Cignetti said. “I think it’s a good start.
“A journey of 1,000 miles begins with one step and we just want to keep going in that direction.”
