HARRISONBURG — James Madison scored three times in the final 30 minutes to grab a 4-3 Colonial Athletic Association win over Northeastern in girls soccer action on Sunday at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg.
Junior Ginger Deel and sophomore Iris Rabot, Ashby Larkin and Annia Sarando all scored for the Dukes (4-8-1, 1-1-1 CAA) in the victory.
Haley Crawford finished with two assists for JMU while Phoebe Dinga and Ebony Wiseman each chipped in with one of their own,
In other local sports over the weekend:
FIELD HOCKEY
James Madison 2, Richmond 1: Eveline Zwager and Kylie LeBlanc each scored as James Madison rallied for a 2-1 road win over Richmond.
The Dukes (4-7) have now won six in a row over the Spiders.
MEN’S SOCCER
James Madison 3, Northeastern 3: Jeremy Jaquier scored a goal as Jams Madison battled to a 1-1 draw with Northeastern in Colonial Athletic Association action in Massachusetts.
Manuel Ferriol scored twice for the Dukes, who are now 8-2-1 and 3-0-1 in the CAA.
Hampden-Sydney 2, Bridgewater 0: Hampden-Sydney scored two second-half goals to pull away for a 2-0 win over Bridgewater in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action on Saturday at BC.
Mark Collins had nine saves for the Eagles (2-8-1, 0-2 ODAC in the loss).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Eastern Mennonite 1, Randolph 0: In Lynchburg, Stuarts Draft alum Rachel Sauder scored in the 25th minute to lift Eastern Mennonite to a 1-0 win over Randolph in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action.
Liz Huffman had the assist for the Royals (7-3, 2-1) while EMHS graduate Leah Wenger had seven saves.
Lynchburg 4, Bridgewater 0: Lynchburg scored four second-half goals en route to a 4-0 home shutout of Bridgewater in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action Saturday.
The Eagles are now 3-5-2 and 0-1 in the ODAC.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Eastern Mennonite 3, Shenandoah 0: In Harrisonburg, Wilson Memorial alum Hannah Johnson slapped down 13 kills and had 18 digs as Eastern Mennonite cruised past Shenandoah 25-22, 25-12, 25-18 on Saturday.
Kara Durren added eight kills for the Royals (9-8, 2-5 ODAC) while East Rockingham graduate Tori Wigley had 15 assists and 10 digs and Abbi Hawkins added 13 assists of her own.
