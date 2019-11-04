NEWARK, Del. — Sophia Brause scored in the 99th minute off an assist from Iris Rabot as No. 6 James Madison continued its postseason run with a 3-2 overtime upset of Delaware in the Colonial Athletic Association women’s soccer semifinals Sunday.
Rabot also assisted on the Dukes’ other two goals, which were scored by Hannah Coulling and Ebony Wiseman. Hannah McShea led JMU (9-11-1) with five saves.
Men's Soccer
William & Mary 3, James Madison 2: At Sentara Park on Saturday, Manuel Ferriol's tally in the 64th minute tied the program record for most goals in a single season, but James Madison fell 3-2 to Colonial Athletic Association foe William & Mary.
Peter Thorsteinsson added a tally in the 69th minute. With the assist, Ferriol notched his 36th point of the season, tops in program history.
The Dukes (10-6-2, 5-2-1 CAA) await the start of the CAA tournament, which they'll enter as the No. 2 seed and host the quarterfinals and semifinals starting Friday.
Field Hockey
Delaware 1, James Madison 0: Femke Strien scored her 16th goal of the season as Delaware picked up a 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association home win over James Madison on Sunday.
Kyler Zampiello had six saves for the Dukes (8-10, 3-3 CAA) in the loss.
Washington & Lee 3, Bridgewater College 1: In Lexington, Lauren Paolano scored twice to lead Washington & Lee to a 3-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Bridgewater College on Saturday.
Kelsey Hicks scored the lone goal for the Eagles (5-13, 3-5 ODAC).
Despite the loss, BC qualified for the ODAC tournament as the No. 6 seed and head back to Lexington on Tuesday for rematch with third-seeded W&L.
Shenandoah 4, Eastern Mennonite 0: In Harrisonburg, Eastern Mennonite was outshot 41-6 in a season-ending 4-0 loss to Shenandoah on Saturday.
The Royals end the season at 5-13 overall and 1-7 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
Women's Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 8, Sweet Briar 0: In Harrisonburg, Stuarts Draft graduate Rachel Sauder scored two goals and former Broadway teammates Lindsey White and Chloe Weaver each added tallies as Eastern Mennonite routed Sweet Briar 8-0 on Saturday.
The win secured the Royals (10-6-1, 4-5-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) the No. 9 seed in the conference tournament. EMU will travel today to eighth-seeded Lynchburg.
Bridgewater College 3, Washington & Lee 2: In Bridgewater on Saturday, three different Bridgwater College players scored goals, with Sydney Ryan's tally in the 77th minute proving to be the game-winner in a 3-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory over Washington & Lee.
The win puts the Eagles (11-6-2, 7-3 ODAC) into the postseason as the No. 4 seed and they'll host fifth-seeded Roanoke on Wednesday in the conference tournament quarterfinals.
College Volleyball
James Madison 3, Delaware 0: In Newark, Del., on Saturday, Briley Brind'Amour supplied 12 kills and three blocks and Sarah Martin added five blocks and an ace as James Madison rolled to a 25-12, 25-19, 25-21 Colonial Athletic Association win over Delaware.
Sophie Davis added eight blocks and six kills for the Dukes (15-7, 9-3 CAA).
Marymount 3, Bridgwater College 2: In Bridgewater on Saturday, Rachel Gaston powered down a team-high 16 kills, but its wasn't enough as Bridgewater College lost 1-25, 20-25, 25-15, 25-18, 15-7 to Marymount in non-conference action.
The Eagles end the regular season with a 23-6 record and the No. 4 seed in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament, which starts Wednesday.
Bridgewater College in scheduled to host fifth-seeded Washington & Lee.
Marymount 3, Eastern Mennonite 1: In Bridgewater, Wilson Memorial graduate Hannah Johnson slapped down 15 kills and former Broadway standout Andrea Troyer added four blocks, but Eastern Mennonite dropped a 25-15, 17-25, 25-23, 25-19 non-conference match to Marymount on Saturday.
Former East Rockingham standout Tori Wigley dished out 28 assists in the loss for the Royals (13-13), who missed the ODAC tournament.
Blazers Win Second Straight Region 3C Crown
RUSTBURG — For the second straight season, Spotswood is a regional champion.
The Trailblazers had no deductions in either round and finished with a score of 229 to defeat Fort Defiance (221), Brookville (217.5) and Broadway (169) in the Region 3C competition cheer championships at Rustburg High School on Saturday.
The Trailblazers and Indians will both advance to next weekend’s Virginia High School League Class 3 state championships at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center in Richmond for the second straight season.
Leigha Dillard, Andrea Cardoso, Avery Zimmerman, Bryna Roderick and Megan Stettler were all named All-Region 3C for Spotswood. For the Gobblers, Lexi Conley, Trista Pence and Cassie Timbrell were all-region selections.
