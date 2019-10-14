HARRISONBURG — James Madison won its third straight with a 4-0 shutout of Hofstra in Colonial Athletic Association field hockey action at Sentara Park on Sunday.
Ongeiwe Mali scored a pair of goals for the Dues (6-7, 2-1 CAA) while Megan Guzzardi had a goal and an assist, Courtney Lynch had a goal and Miranda Rigg had an assist.
In other local sports over the weekend:
Men’s Soccer
James Madison 3, Delaware 0: Manuel Ferriol scored his 12th goal of the season as James Madison cruised past Delaware 3-0 in Colonial Athletic Association action on the road.
Dennis Mensah and Tyler Clegg also added goals for the Dukes (9-3-1, 4-0-1 CAA) while Peter Thorsteinsson and Clay Obara each had an assist.
Bridgewater 2, Guilford 1: Luke Stubbs scored the game-winning goal in the 73rd minute as Bridgewater picked up a big 2-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Guiford on the road Saturday.
Luke Lowry added another goal while Thomas White and Sam Franklin each had an assist for the Eagles (3-8-1, 1-2-1 ODAC).
Randolph-Macon 3, Eastern Mennonite 2: Penny Senior scored twice, but Eastern Mennonite came up short in a 3-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference loss to Randolph-Macon in Harrisonburg on Saturday.
Judge Morgan added a goal for the Royals (5-9, 0-3 ODAC) in the loss.
Women’s Soccer
James Madison 4, College of Charleston 0: In Harrisonburg, Haley Crawford, Claire Meiser and Ginger Deel each scored as James Madison rolled to a 4-0 win over College of Charleston in Colonial Athletic Association action on Sunday.
Phoebe Dinga finished with two assists for the Dukes (5-9-1, 2-2-1 CAA) while Maia Foley and Hannah Couing added one each. Hannah McShea added four saves.
Lynchburg 5, Eastern Mennonite 0: Eastern Mennonite High School alum Leah Wenger had eight saves, but Eastern Mennonite fell 5-0 to Lynchburg in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action in Harrisonburg on Saturday.
The Royals are now 8-3 on the year and 2-2 in conference play.
Women’s Volleyball
James Madison 3, William & Mary 0: In Williamsburg, M’Kaela White and Sophia Davis combined for 25 kills as James Madison completed a 25-16, 26-24, 27-25 sweep of William & Mary in Colonial Athletic Association action on Saturday.
Danielle Nathan added 10 kills for the Dukes (9-7, 3-3 CAA) while Sarah Martin dished out 41 assists.
Bridgewater 3, Hood 0: Rachel Gaston has 16 kills and 17 digs as Bridgewater cruised to a 25-13, 25-18, 26-24 sweep of Hood in Frederick, Md. on Saturday.
Hope Jennings added nine kills for the Eagles while Buffalo Gap graduate Emily Hanger had three blocks.
Earlier in the day, Gaston surpassed 1,000 kills for her career with eight kills and 13 digs in a 25-8 25-14, 25-16 sweep at the hands of Arcadia.
Jennings had nine kills in that match while Taylor McNelly added 12 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.