BRIDGEWATER — Sydney Ryan and Kaia Richardson each scored as Bridgewater won its sixth straight with a 2-0 victory over rival Eastern Mennonite in Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s soccer action at home on Wednesday.
Cyan Coates and Lexi Winkler each had an assist for the Eagles (9-5-2, 5-2 ODAC) while Sydney Davis finished the contest with three saves to record her third shutout in four games.
As for the Royals (9-4-1, 3-3-1), former EMHS standout Leah Wenger had five saves.
In other local sports Wednesday:
College Volleyball
Randolph-Macon 3, Bridgewater 0: In Nininger Hall, Rachel Gaston had 11 kills and 17 digs, but Bridgewater suffered a 25-14, 22-25, 25-22, 25-17 loss at the hands of Randolph-Macon in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action.
Taylor McNeely led the Eagles (20-5, 8-3 ODAC) with 26 digs while Jyailah Friendly (11), Grace Hayes (15) and Jessica Bissmeyer (10) also posting double-digit totals.
Former Buffalo Gap standout Emily Hanger added nine kills and Hayes finished with a team-high 32 assists to post a double-double in the loss.
Men’s Soccer
Bridgewater 3, Ferrum 2: Leo Alcantara scored with 24 seconds remaining to lift Bridgewater to a 3-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Ferrum on the road.
Josh Gilliam and Luke Stubbs had the other goals for the Eagles (5-9-1, 3-3 ODAC), Alcantara had an assist and Mark Collins finished with three saves.
Randolph 2, Eastern Mennonite 0: Ahemed Zaatar had 13 saves, but Eastern Mennonite fell 2-0 to Randolph in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action on the road.
The Royals are now 5-12 on the season and 0-6 in conference play.
Field Hockey
Randolph-Macon 2, Bridgewater 1: In Ashland, Randolph-Macon scored twice in the final seven minutes to escape with a 2-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Bridgewater.
Courtney Cooke had the lone goal for the Eagles (4-11, 2-3 ODAC while Meghan Obaugh had an assist and Emily Witzke had a match-high nine saves.
